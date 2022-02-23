'Abbott Elementary' Returning for Season 2 on ABC

The teachers of Abbott Elementary will be back for another school year!

On Monday, ABC announced that its hit new series has officially been renewed for a second season. The news was announced with a personal letter from the desk of Abbott Elementary's Principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, letting fans know that the hired camera crew "thinks I'm a star."

"Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don't come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential," the letter continues. "Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back. If you're interested in supporting them and our community of young mind shapers, please visit DonorsChoose.org."

Fresh off Ava Coleman's desk 😌 pic.twitter.com/6ZJjvScJkl — Abbott Elementary (@AbbottElemABC) March 14, 2022

Created by and starring Quinta Brunson, the half-hour mockumentary-style series follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers -- and a slightly tone-deaf principal -- at a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though the educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do -- even if they don't particularly care for the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

The series also stars Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard. Brunson serves as writer and executive producer alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

The comedy has been met with much acclaim, fanfare and a shower of goodwill from the star-studded cast. During a recent interview with NPR's Fresh Air, Brunson revealed that she shifted some of her show's marketing money to donate supplies to teachers.

"We chose to put the marketing money toward supplies for teachers," Brunson said, explaining that the production team and network agreed to reallocate some of the money. "It's about being able to make those kinds of decisions that really excite me, things that can really materially help people."

New episodes of Abbott Elementary return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Fans can watch episodes on Hulu the day following their premieres.