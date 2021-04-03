Aaron Rodgers Talks Shailene Woodley Engagement, Says Fatherhood Is His 'Next Great Challenge'

Aaron Rodgers is looking forward to the future.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback touched on his recent engagement to Shailene Woodley during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

"I'm recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life," Rodgers, who was named the brand's ambassador last month, briefly said without naming the actress' name. "Obviously that's the best thing that's happened to me in the last year."

The 37-year-old athlete covered many topics including his career, donating to small businesses in his hometown and the future, including becoming a father.

Rodgers said his "next great challenge will be being a father," expressing that he's "in the age group where a lot of my close friends from high school and college are fathers now and have families of their own."

While the idea of being a father is "maybe not in the immediate future," he noted it's "definitely something I look forward to. It's gonna be a really fun challenge. I've done a pretty good job at taking care of myself for the last 37 years, and look forward to taking care of another life at some point. I think it's gonna be so fun. I've dreamt about what that would be like and I'm really excited about that chapter, whenever that comes."

Rodgers revealed he got engaged during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS last month.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments," he said. "One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged."

It wasn't until Feb. 22, during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, that Woodley confirmed she was engaged to the NFL pro and revealed they met during the pandemic.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" she told Fallon. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

"He's, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living," Woodley said, admitting she's never been to a football game. "Like, I never thought as a little girl, I was like, 'Yeah, when I grow up, I'm gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!' But he's really just so good at it."

See more on the couple in the video above.