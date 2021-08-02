Aaron Rodgers Engaged to Shailene Woodley: Everything We Know About Their Private Romance

Aaron Rodgers dropped the bombshell that he's engaged on Saturday during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS on Saturday, and according to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback's fiancée is actress Shailene Woodley.

The 37-year-old NFL star didn't name Woodley in his acceptance speech for the most valuable player award, though news broke that he was dating the Big Little Lies actress less than a week before he revealed his engagement. People was first to break the news that Rodgers is indeed engaged to 29-year-old Woodley, quoting a source that said it wasn't surprising that he proposed and that the two are "very happy together."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Rodgers and Woodley have actually been a couple for a few months now.

"They have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, but are very into each other," the source says.

According to E! News, the two clicked from the start and can't wait to get married after spending last fall living together.

"They had a very intense connection from the beginning," the outlet quotes a source. "They both knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships. It's a quick engagement, but for those that know them, it didn't come as a surprise."

"She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay," their source also shared. "Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him."

In Rodgers' acceptance speech on Saturday, he revealed he got engaged in 2020, reflecting on his "crazy" year.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments," he said. "One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged."

He went on to thank his "fiancée."

"I played some of the best football of my career," he said. "So I'd like to thank first and foremost my teammates for their support, inspiration, protection and incredible play on the field. The coaching staff for their efforts to make this fun every single week, the energy, the positivity and the daily presentations really kept us going. Off the field, I got a really great group of people that support me. So, I'd like to thank my team ... my fiancée."

Rodgers and Woodley have yet to comment on their romance. But back in September, during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers noted that he was having more fun in life due to focusing on love.

"I just have a new and increased love of life," he said. "I've made decisions and changes and habits that put me in a lot better headspace and there's just a lot of things that have come together in my life over the last few months that have really been enjoyable and reminded me, given me perspective, of life and in football, to view things through the most positive lens that I possibly can. And that's why I'm having so much fun, and it starts with love. And then, surround yourself with people that you really enjoy."