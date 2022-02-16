Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Break Up

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have called it quits less than a year after she confirmed their engagement, ET has confirmed.

A source tells ET that the just-announced NFL MVP and The Big Little Lies actress "called it quits but remain friends."

"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries it was hard to see one another," the source added. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends." InTouch first broke the story.

It was just back in September when Rodgers said he didn't see a temporary long-distance relationship as a bad thing, telling Haute Living that his focus would be in Wisconsin playing for the Green Bay Packers while she's living in Los Angeles working on numerous projects.

"It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work," Rodgers says of playing for the Packers for another season. "I think it’s going to be a good thing. I mean, her work was shut down for an entire year, and she’s booked a number of projects. She enjoys working and her own routine, which I obviously enjoy, too."

Rodgers and Woodley started dating around July 2020. It wasn't until Woodley appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in February 2021 when she confirmed her engagement to Rodgers.

"For us, it's not new news, you know?" said Woodley, who also revealed they met during the pandemic. "So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

Just weeks before Woodley's confirmation, Rodgers himself dropped the bombshell that he was engaged to Woodley during the NFL Honors broadcast on CBS.

"2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments," he said. "One hundred eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged."

Woodley, 30, told Fallon that the 38-year-old QB is "just a wonderful, incredible human being." She also revealed she "never thought I'd be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living."

She also said she doesn't know the "football guy" in Rodgers.

"I don't get it. He's good. He's great. But, like, I don't understand. 'Cause I don't know him as a football guy. I know him as, like, the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy!. That's the dude I know," she quipped.

As for why Woodley and Rodgers kept their engagement news a secret, Woodley told The Hollywood Reporter that, in the end, they wanted to control the narrative.

"When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did," Woodley said. "And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, 'Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'"

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 back in November. After quarantining, the Packers quarterback revealed that he was "allergic" to ingredients in both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines, despite previously claiming that he was immunized.

Woodley had also gone to bat for Rodgers following a report Rodgers had broken his COVID-19 quarantine to get coffee in Los Angeles. Woodley took to Instagram to slam the news outlets who were "grasping at straws" in their attempt to "disparage" her fiancé.

"Literally ya’ll need to calm the f**k down. This is straight up hilarious," Woodley wrote. "News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f**king men on the streets of L.A. and saying it's him."

The photo featured a man in an all-black sweatsuit, black beanie and white tennis shoes, who Woodley said was not her fiancé.