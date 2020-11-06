Aaron Carter Says On-Off Girlfriend Melanie Martin Suffered a Miscarriage

Aaron Carter had some sad news to share this week.

The 32-year-old singer broke the news to fans that his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Melanie Martin, had suffered a miscarriage. "She suffered a miscarriage due to stress conditions," he said during a YouTube livestream. "We’re gonna give it some time, let her heal and then we’re going to try again. We both want that. I gotta take care of her."

Carter initially took to Instagram Live in April to share that he and Martin were expecting their first child together. During his livestream, he showed his followers what appeared to be Martin's positive pregnancy test.

In a statement to People, the "I Want Candy" crooner said of the pregnancy that "this is what we both want."

"We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad," he said at the time. "I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Martin and Carter went public with their relationship in January, after she posted a photo of the two on her Instagram. They also got tattoos of each other’s names, with Carter getting “Melanie” inked above his eyebrow.

Martin and Carter later broke up but now appear to be back together.

The initial pregnancy news came weeks after Martin was in police custody following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, California, on March 29.



A spokesperson for the department told ET at the time that deputies responded to a disturbance call at 11 p.m. on Sunday, and that a female adult was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The spokesperson would not provide the name of the woman who was arrested.



Carter, however, addressed the alleged incident with a series of tweets, where he implied that a dispute occurred when he attempted to break up with Martin after she allegedly cheated on him. He also claimed that Martin had broken her dog’s leg and had animal authorities looking for her.