Aaron Carter Gets Giant Butterfly Face Tattoo in Honor of His Late Sister

Aaron Carter is honoring his late sister, Leslie Carter, with a new tattoo. The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to share a picture of a blue butterfly above his right eye.

"Life is such a valuable learning lesson, IF you always it to be that. With that being said, this is my body and this tattoo by @tattoo_mike_13 is to commemorate the passing of of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter,” he captioned the pic of his new ink. "She was an amazing my mother and was nothing more than someone I admired. I always wanted to make her proud. Leslie I know your in paradise. I do feel you inside. The things you taught me and your favorite color being blue you were a Gemini and you were fearless. And yes. This is a coverup but I will Laos not allow my face to be with one who clearly hasn’t show she loves me it’s good. My heart heals fast. Anyways. Lol 4 tattoos on my FACE in ONE SITTING 'Freedom' 'Karma' my butterfly 🦋 But most important MY BABY BOY “PRINCE” under my RIGHT EYES! Have a guess day. Xo”

Carter’s latest ink covers up the name of his ex-fiancée, Melanie Martin, which he had tattooed on him in 2020. The pair, who are parents to 4-month-old, Prince, ended their relationship in February.

In addition to the butterfly, Carter shared that he got the word “freedom” tattooed on his forehead and “karma” above his left eye. The singer also got his and Martin’s son, Prince’s, name inked underneath the butterfly dedicated to his sister.

“That my son’s name tattooed on my face. I love you my precious son. Karma is real also tatted on my face. Freedom protect yourself, people only value you as much as you value yourself,” he wrote in another post.

“P.s cover-up to commemorate my sister Leslie, who passed away in 2014 (she actually died in 2012). Rest in paradise sister I love you always and I always feel your presence God bless everyone have a great week make sure you follow my boy and Artist @tattoo_mike_13.”

Leslie died at the age of 25 from a prescription drug overdose. At the time of her death on Jan. 31, 2012, the Carter family released a statement. "Our family is grieving right now and it's a private matter,” the statement read. “We are deeply saddened for the loss of our beloved sister, daughter, and granddaughter, Leslie Carter. We request the utmost privacy during this difficult time."

Carter’s butterfly isn’t the first massive tattoo he's gotten to honor a woman in his family. In 2019, the singer revealed that he got a portrait of Medusa on the side of his face.

"Medusa is my protector. If you want to come at me with some negativity, my Medusa will stare you in the eye and turn you into stone," he told ET, further explaining that the tattoo was in honor his mother, Jane Carter, who he calls his Medusa.