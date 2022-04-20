A$AP Rocky Arrested in Connection to 2021 Shooting in Los Angeles

A$AP Rocky was arrested Wednesday morning at Los Angeles International Airport for assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to ET.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, had just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

Police say that on Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. PT, "an argument between two acquaintances occurred" in the Hollywood area. According to authorities, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

The L.A. District Attorney's Office tells ET regarding Rocky, "A case has been presented and is under review." ET has also reached out to Rocky's lawyer for comment.

In the summer of 2019, Rocky, along with two members of his entourage, were arrested in Sweden, after being involved in an altercation with two unknown men the previous month. Rocky was eventually released after spending time in a Swedish jail in August 2019 and traveled back to the United States. The same month, the rapper was found guilty, but did not face any jail time.