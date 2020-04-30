A NYC Nurse Cheers Up Hospital Patients Every Day by Singing to Them Over the Intercom -- Watch!

Every day at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York, patients hear a soothing voice coming from the intercom.

That would be the voice of nurse Kaity Egan, 24, who has been working at the hospital for two years now. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, she's been making it a point to cheer up her patients daily by singing to them through the device.

"I normally sing all day long in my telemetry unit just for fun. However, my co-workers and I were moved to a floor with an intercom system recently where all the patients can hear," Egan exclusively tells ET of how the heartwarming idea came to be. "I figured it would be a nice surprise for the patients and staff, to bring a little comfort and positivity during this time."

"The patients are loving it! It definitely brings smiles to their faces, including my co-workers," she continues. "It's been hard mentally and physically during this time for both my co-workers and patients. So I think that people are just looking forward to some positivity in all of this right now."

Meanwhile, at another hospital in New York City, a group of healthcare workers pulled out all the stops for their co-worker Canaan Maffeo, 32, who missed out on his graduation in order to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak.

"My brother is out working as a nurse for COVID patients directly and had to miss his graduation," his sister shared on Twitter. "Check out what his coworkers did!"

See how other healthcare workers are spreading joy in their hospitals with singing, dancing, comedy and more below!

