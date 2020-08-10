A Fly on Mike Pence’s Head Steals the VP Debate

While the vice presidential debate enforced strict COVID-19 protocols, including plexiglass barriers and masks worn by those in the audience, during a moderated discussion between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, a rogue fly managed to steal the show late into the evening.

While Pence was answering a question from moderator Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, the insect unexpectedly appeared in view and landed on the vice president’s head. Of course, Twitter caught every single moment of the fly’s brief, scene-stealing appearance and had all the jokes.

PENCE HAS A FLY ON HIS HEAD HE LOOKS LIKE A CORPSE — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) October 8, 2020

There is literally a fly on this corpse’s head pic.twitter.com/jMeC1aEhKW — Best Coast (@BestCoast) October 8, 2020

The fly always knows. — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) October 8, 2020

That fly on VP Pence’s head right now #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/S5HIvgVvRC — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 8, 2020

THE MFN FLY DONE DIED



OMG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 8, 2020

I just wanna thank this fly — Darren Criss (@DarrenCriss) October 8, 2020

It didn't take long for presidential candidate Joe Biden to jump on board and start selling fly swatters.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The internet is a gas!!!! https://t.co/8XTOmdLd9n — Erika Alexander (@EAlexTheGreat) October 8, 2020

Wednesday's broadcast marked the first and only formal debate between the vice presidential candidates. President Donald Trump and Biden are slated to meet again for the third and fourth debates of the presidential race, which are currently scheduled for Oct. 15 and Oct. 22.