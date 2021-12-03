'A Discovery of Witches' Finale Sneak Peek: Diana and Matthew Have a 'Bittersweet' Chat (Exclusive)

Diana and Matthew are ready to go home.

A Discovery of Witches wraps up its second season this weekend with a finale that has the couple reaching the end of their time in Elizabethan England. In the season closer, Diana (Teresa Palmer) makes plans to complete her training with her teacher, powerful witch Goody Alsop (Sheila Hancock) -- and perfect the ninth magical knot -- in order to return home. Of course, surprise encounters ensue that threaten to rock their plans.

In ET's exclusive clip, Diana and Matthew (Matthew Goode) have a quiet moment of reflection before the insanity that's about to ensue.

"Now I know how you feel leaving your life behind," Diana says as she looks out the window.

"Yes, it's always bittersweet. I find it best to concentrate on the sweet," Matthew responds.

"Like seeing our families," she observes.

"Coming here. Not knowing what they've been through is unbearable," he adds.

But there's one way to right the ship a little more: Find the missing pages from the Book of Life before the congregation does. Simple enough, right? Easier said than done.

At the start of the season, A Discovery of Witches stars Steven Cree and James Purefoy discussed joining the supernatural British series, where they play fan favorite Gallowglass and Matthew's stepfather, Phillippe, respectively.

"The Elizabethan period, that world of magic and intrigue and vampires and witches and demons, it's a great backdrop for that story, particularly because back then, it's more like the Salem witch trials. People really, really bought into the idea of all of that back then. You've got a whole host of new characters in season 2," Cree told ET. "I think the themes just get bigger and more complex. It sure looks incredible. The set design and the costumes and the locations are absolutely fantastic. I go to Prague in episode 7, which was a particular favorite episode of mine to shoot, that I'm looking forward to everyone seeing."

"I'm just really looking forward to the flack I get. It's either people like what I do or they loathe what I do. You just never know, do you? I'll be waiting on the Twitter feed on the morning after, the night before, with a certain amount of bated breath. And I just hope I give them all they want," Purefoy said candidly. "But really, all anyone cares about, other than the corona thing, knows that's about it. I just want them to be happy because I know these books are really dear to their heart. I don't want to be the one that f**ks it up.

A Discovery of Witches wraps up season 2 on Saturday when the finale drops on SundanceNow, Shudder, AMC Premiere and AMC+.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.