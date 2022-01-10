'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei on Son Asher's NICU Experience, Their Sex Life and New Spinoff (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei are opening up like never before in their new spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the couple ahead of the spinoff's premiere, and they talked about their decision to share more intimate details about their lives and adjusting to being parents of two.

Loren and Alexei's love story was first shown on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. Loren met Alexei during a Birthright Israel program trip, when he was the medic for the getaway. The two got married and are now parents to two boys, 1-year-old Shai, and Asher, who was born in August. Loren joked to ET that she's been manifesting getting her own television show since birth, but Alexei admitted he had concerns.

"I'm more of a behind-the-scenes person and I don't really want to be in front of it all the time that much," he says. "Loren is the star and I'm just, you know, I got the supporting role."

As for fans getting to see another side of them, the couple isn't concerned about possibly no longer being seen as the perfect couple.

"That's what perfect couples do, they fight and they make up," Alexei says of their arguments this season. "Once you decide to be on this and show your life, you have to be able to handle the [good and bad]."

Loren adds, "Like he said, perfect couples argue, it's just a matter of how they handle it. You know, some arguments are worse than others, some linger longer than others, but I think it's relatable. If somebody doesn't fight then are you a robot?"

One aspect of their relationship that will be discussed in the spinoff is their sex life (which the couple previously told ET is one question fans seem to be the most curious about) -- or lack thereof. In a preview of their spinoff, Alexei complains they are no longer having sex regularly.

"I think my frustration is what made us open up about it more," he jokes.

"I mean, my lingerie has changed over the years," Loren laughs. "We're still married. I got two kids, so we obviously, you know, had to do it to get the kids, so."

On a more serious note, the two opened up about baby Asher being born premature and having to spend time in the NICU. Loren was open about the emotional experience with her fans during the difficult period, shedding tears on Instagram.

"It's definitely an experience I'll never forget and I have a whole new respect for people who go through it," Loren says, noting that the experience taught her about having appreciation and patience, and to not have any expectations about anything. "Just during the experience of it, there were expectations that were up and down and all around and disappointment."

Alexei said it made him appreciate how fortunate he and Loren are.

"I feel like seeing the NICU for quite awhile made me think that it could always be worse and just appreciate what you have, and, you know, don't complain and take one step a day," he reflects.

Meanwhile, the preview also teased the usually mild-mannered Alexei clashing with Loren's parents.

"Like with, you know, any good relationship there's ups and downs," he comments. "But yeah, listen, I think it's a normal in-laws relationship. I love them, they're great and they're very involved, so."

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres Monday, Jan. 10 on TLC.