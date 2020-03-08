'90 Day Fiancé's Karine Gets Emergency Protective Order Against Paul: 'I Feared for My Life'

90 Day Fiancé star Karine Martins alleged in an Instagram Story post on Sunday that police had to intervene in her relationship with her husband, Paul Staehle, and that she's been granted an emergency protective order against him. The post came one day after Staehle claimed in an Instagram video that Martins was missing with their 1-year-old son, Pierre.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," 24-year-old Martins, who is originally from Brazil, wrote on Sunday. "All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued. "...Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."

She also refuted 37-year-old Staehle's claim that she was missing.

"Just to clarify, the EPO was me, I had help from a translator since I do not speak English, I also would like to state that I'm not missing," she wrote. "The police know where to find me if they need me."

Meanwhile, Staehle posted on his Instagram Stories on Saturday that he was "scared" and "really upset" because Martins left their home with Pierre and was missing, according to Us Weekly. He also shared paperwork from a restraining order that Martins filed against him that said he could not be within 500 feet of both her and Pierre.

Martins and Staehle star in the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, in which they've been struggling after deciding to move to America after initially living in Brazil where her family is based. Paul has been having trouble finding a job due to his criminal record, and Karine has been homesick and threatening to move back to Brazil with their son unless he can provide for them.

The two originally met online and struck up a romance before he traveled to Brazil to meet her. Their first encounter and subsequent relationship was featured on TLC's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and the pair eventually got married in November 2017 and welcomed their son, Pierre, last May. Of course, their relationship has had a lot of ups and downs, including plenty of fighting that led to a split in November.

