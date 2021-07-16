'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Says She Might Not Marry Georgi: 'I Deserve Something Better Than That' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Darcey might not get the happily ever after she thought she found with her fiancé, Georgi, at the end of season 1 of Darcey & Stacey. ET spoke with both Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, about season 2 of their hit spinoff and she got candid about where her relationship with Georgi stands today.

90 Day Fiancé fans have watched 46-year-old Darcey go through plenty of heartache with her exes, Jesse and Tom, but during season 1 of Darcey & Stacey, she was overjoyed to be with her dream man, Georgi. Georgi, a 32-year-old masseuse from Bulgaria whom she met on social media, proposed last June and she happily said yes. But Darcey tells ET that instead of happily wedding planning, things aren't great with Georgi for season 2.

"I was having some questions and I needed some transparency, so you're gonna kind of see some of the ups and downs that Georgi and I have gone through, and, it's not all great, guys," Darcey tells ET's Melicia Johnson. "I have a big heart, I deserve love, and I just want transparency. I don't want to continue to be in relationships that don't serve me well and I have to go make those choices for myself."

In the trailer for season 2, Darcey is shown having a conversation with Georgi's ex-wife, who claims she caught Georgi on a website for sugar mamas. Georgi is also shown reaching out to Darcey's infamous ex, Jesse. Darcey and Jesse continue to be on bad terms after their messy breakup, and Darcey definitely did not approve of Georgi having a conversation with him.

"I can't even say his name back," Darcey laughs, referring to Jesse. "Talking to you know who, maybe as a jab back or something like that."

"Maybe they both wanted attention," she adds of Georgi and Jesse's motives. "They can have each other's attention, I don't know."

She also explained her accusation that Georgi was "love bombing" her in the trailer for Darcey & Stacey season 2.

"I felt like he was trying to twist the story around and, you know, place the blame on me for things," she says. "Sometimes you guys didn't get to see on cameras, moments he was very sweet and affectionate and very loving and doting, but then there's moments that he's just ... I feel like I'm constantly just feeling like I wasn't good enough."

"Why am I being treated like this? I didn't understand it," she continues. "And to me it felt like I was being bombed, like, love bombing. Like, you have love for me, you say you love me, but then it's like, you're bombing it. You're ruining it. Like, why do you treat me like that? It just felt really hurtful at that moment."

Darcey was coy when asked if fans will get to see her tie the knot with Georgi.

"I deserve love in the end, so, we'll see, guys," she says. "But whether we do or not, you'll see."

Darcey said despite her past failed relationships with Jesse and Tom, she felt no pressure to make it work the third time around with Georgi.

"No, because I just want to be with the right person," she notes. "And however long it takes, it takes. I feel like I healed myself from the past relationships and at times I have to talk about my past relationships so I can let Georgi or whoever know what I don't want. I'm OK with doing that, I just feel like I don't need it to be thrown back in my face the way it was, because I deserve something better than that. There's love there but I just need that soft, strong side of a man to understand where I'm coming from."

Darcey said that no matter what, she will always be open when it comes to looking for love and showing her emotions.

"I cut the cord on the past and I only want people in my life that truly have a good heart, and have love to share and the best intentions," she says. "As I'm open, I want my kids to see me as a strong, empowered, beautiful mom that's a go-getter. Whether that's love or success or happiness, health, I want to radiate that. So, throughout the ups and downs of getting all that, I'll still continue. I'll still go. I'll still be open."

Season 2 of Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.