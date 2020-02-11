'90 Day Fiancé: Yazan's Dad Says He Will Kill Him If He Stays With Brittany

Yazan's very life is at stake when it comes to his relationship with Brittany. On an alarming episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way that aired on Sunday, Yazan's father said he would be "his murderer" if he decides to marry Brittany.

All season long, Brittany and Yazan have fought over their cultural differences. Brittany has still not decided to convert to Islam, even though she's already made the commitment to live in Jordan. On last week's episode, Yazan's father kicked him out and fired him after his family alerted him to racy social media pictures that Brittany had posted in the past. Even though Yazan explained that these were old pictures, his father disapproved, and at one point, Yazan was sleeping on the streets.

On Sunday's episode, an emotional Yazan met up with his younger brother and insisted that the rumors people were spreading -- that he was already sleeping with her even though they weren't married yet, and that they were shooting pornography -- were not true. He asked his brother to speak to their dad on his behalf, and while his brother said he would, he also questioned why he still wanted to even be with Brittany. Yazan said that Brittany was also giving up a lot to be with him, especially when she decides to convert to Islam.

As for Brittany, she was in Florida spending time with her family and getting officially divorced from her first husband as Yazan's situation rapidly deteriorated. She still had not decided to convert to Islam, and also noted that she now wanted to wait to get married, although this would not be OK with Yazan and his family due to their strict faith.

Later, cameras showed Yazan's brother meeting up with their dad, who showed no signs of softening his stance. Yazan's dad said that he was bringing dishonor to their family and wanted all of the salacious rumors to stop. He said that he would kill Yazan if he decided to go through with marrying Brittany, and said he himself would be his murderer.

Meanwhile, Brittany and Yazan themselves are fighting more than ever. On the way to her flight back to Jordan, they got into yet another screaming match after Yazan blamed Brittany for the car accident he got into, because he bought the car for her and her best friend who is planning to visit. Brittany countered that he hasn't done "sh** for her" and that he was "selfish," which he completely lost his temper over. The episode ended with Brittany telling cameras that she didn't know if she even wanted to return to Jordan, and that she didn't even know if he would be there to greet her at the airport when she arrived.

ET spoke to Brittany in June, and she had nothing but positive things to say about Yazan's parents, despite their dramatic confrontations.

"I do love Yazan's parents," Brittany said. "I don't know exactly where his parents stand. I can't speak for them and I won't speak for them, but I will speak to say I love them and I do think they try their best to deal with the situations at hand with their experiences and their lifestyle. I think they're just doing the best they can, and I don't blame them and that's their son, 100 percent, so that's their baby and I understand all of that."