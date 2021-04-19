'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike's 'Best Friend' Sarah Reveals If They Ever Hooked Up

Mike's close friends and family continue to not be a fan of his wife, Natalie. During part two of 90 Day Fiancé's season 8 tell-all, Mike's best friend, Sarah, made a virtual appearance and was clearly not fond of Natalie -- and also made some revelations of her own when it comes to Natalie's past behavior.

Mike's friendship with Sarah has been an issue for Natalie. During a previous tell-all, she accused Mike of cheating on her with Sarah after she said that he spent the night with Sarah before Sarah's wedding and that she saw him shirtless as Sarah came out of the shower while they were video chatting. Mike denied it and host Shaun Robinson asked Sarah once and for all if there was ever anything between her and Mike. Sarah replied that they were purely friends, though some fellow 90 Day Fiancé cast members noted that this type of friendship with a member of the opposite sex would also make them uncomfortable.

"To be honest with you, I don't remember that ever happening," Sarah said about the shower incident. "If Michael had a conversation with Natalie and he didn't have his shirt on, I was completely unaware of that. Um, we had a very early morning, it's not unlike me to run through the house announcing that I'm gonna get in the shower because I had a house full of people."

Mike has known Sarah for over 10 years and lived with her for 3 years in California. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/4jAN5oSyb4 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 19, 2021

Sarah then said that she "didn't care" for Natalie given their introduction. Sarah claimed that Natalie actually called her a "whore," which Natalie denied.

Sarah claimed, "I was taking him to pick up my wedding cake and Michael asked me if I wanted to meet Natalie over FaceTime. And I said, 'Sure, why not?' And she introduced herself and she said hi, and she told me congratulations, and then she asked me if, um, all American women were whores or if it was just me? ... Then we proceeded to have a screaming match with each other, because I didn't take well to being talked to like that and I said a lot of horrible things and she said a lot of horrible things, and at that point Mike hung up the phone."

"And then she was told by her friend that women in America can't have relationships with men unless they're sleeping with them," she added. "I think that's where her insecurity came from and maybe that's why she jumped to conclusions. But the first introduction was not a good introduction and a lot of names were called."

For her part, Natalie said she never said that and that she only asked Sarah where her husband was. As for Mike, he only commented that "that conversation got heated real quick." Later, Natalie and Mike talked to cameras about all the tension between them during the tell-all. Natalie said that things were currently "rough" between them and agreed that they were not in a great place in their marriage.

But Mike still had hope that things would get better between them, despite both his mom and best friend not being supportive of the marriage.

"I do love Natalie," he said. "I am in love with her. Uh, we have things to work on, you know? In a relationship you have to make certain sacrifices and sometimes it's not always the easy path and the most comfortable. It's about two people loving each other and doing whatever it takes."