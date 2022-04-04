'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Mike Says He and Ximena Got Back Together

During the season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days that also aired on Sunday, Mike spent his last night in Colombia at a hotel after Ximena kicked him out. Ximena bluntly already told Mike she wasn't in love with him, and got upset when he accused her of using him for money and then refused to leave her house since he said he helped pay the rent. Eventually, he agreed to go to a hotel after her sister stepped in to diffuse the situation. Ximena's mom and sister were clearly upset about the breakup, with Ximena's mom acknowledging that Mike's financial help ensured that the family would "eat." Despite Ximena's coldness toward Mike, she too was clearly upset about the breakup, shedding tears as he hugged her goodbye.

"I know his feelings for me are real, but it doesn't change the decision I made," she said, noting that all her annoyances with Mike added up to her not wanting to marry him.

Meanwhile, Mike sadly told cameras, "This past year has been the happiest I've ever been. And I've never really loved anyone as much as I loved Ximena."

The next morning, Mike asked to come over to say goodbye to her sons and her family but she told him she didn't want to ever see him again after he was rude to her. Mike said a short goodbye to the family, and he noted that it was "a big loss for him" since he grew attached to her sons, Harold and Juan.

"I deserve better than just saying goodbye over the phone," he said. "It really feels like crap but I'm really just ready to go home and just move on with my life."

"I'm done with Ximena taking advantage of me," he added. "I'm just going to focus on me and do what's best for me."

Mike said he wasn't going to reach out to Ximena, but clearly, had a change of heart. He later messaged her as she was filming, telling her he still wanted to give her money and help pay rent despite her refusing.

"Please let me help you," he texted her. "I want to work on things and come to Colombia on September 1st to get married."

Ximena called him and she said she wasn't going to accept his help and that they could be friends if he wanted. But Mike continued to insist on getting back together, enticing her with money and things he could provide for her.

"I see that you want to like, buy me, buy my love," she told him. "And you said that I wanted you for money."

Mike said he said that to her only because he was upset.

"But I truly, really love her," he told cameras. "She's worth it to fight for."

During the tell-all, Mike was there in person to film while Ximena made a virtual appearance. Mike shockingly told host Shaun Robinson that they were back together.

"We were able to work it out," he said. "And today we're back together."

However, in a preview of part two of the tell-all special, things clearly aren't all rosy. Ximena once again reiterated that she wasn't in love with Mike.

"He knows that," she shockingly says.

ET spoke with Mike in February, and he said that he's given Ximena $15,000 during the course of their relationship. He also admitted that he didn't know if Ximena was ever genuinely attracted to him.

"From the episodes, I don't know really how I feel," he said. "Because I can't really judge her too well, but from what she was saying, looking back now onto that episode, I'm wondering in my head if she really ever did love me."

