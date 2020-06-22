'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Expresses Serious Concern Over Syngin's Drinking

90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple Tania and Syngin are going through both old and new struggles when it comes to their marriage.

The two gave an update on their lives together on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, sharing both good and bad news. While the couple was able to move out of Tania's mom's shed to a much bigger place in Connecticut, the two also had to put big plans on hold due to Tania being involved in a serious car accident. They had initially planned to move to a warmer climate, but Tania broke her toe bone and has to stay in Connecticut where she still has health insurance and is receiving physical therapy.

Tania's injury also means that she is unable to work, putting even more pressure on 30-year-old Syngin to find employment. A big issue during their season of 90 Day Fiancé was that Syngin was having trouble figuring out what he wants to do for a living in America -- his interests ranged from wanting to become an actor to being a firefighter -- which frustrated 30-year-old Tania to no end. Syngin said during Sunday's episode that he was able to expedite his work permit, but still didn't know what he wanted to do.

Later in the episode, when the couple visits Tania's sister, Tiana, Syngin said he's going to bartend for now since this is what he used to do in South Africa. Tania then said she was worried about Syngin's drinking, given his behavior in the past. She said Syngin had gotten into a lot of trouble in South Africa while drinking on the job -- getting into fights, losing cell phones, and one time, even losing a whole motorcycle for three days, which she had to pay for.

"So, I'm nervous you're going to come home drunk every night," she told him. "And then you're gonna tell me, 'Oh what, babe? I just had a couple of drinks at work, it's fine.'"

Tania said Syngin's drinking had gotten worse while in the United States, and told a producer that it definitely raised "red flags" for her.

For Syngin's part, he admitted to his bad behavior while bartending in South Africa and said he knew that he wasn't going to be able to get away with the same things in America. He expressed frustration that Tania didn't trust him and was waiting for him to fail. But when it came to his drinking habits, he didn't see a problem with it.

"If I want to have a beer at 10 a.m. because I feel like it, then I will," he noted, to which Tania replied, "The problem is you always want a beer."

ET recently spoke with both Tania and Syngin, and they discussed still dealing with big issues in their relationship, including not being on the same page when it comes to wanting kids and Syngin still being upset that Tania told him that he wasn't her "soulmate." Syngin admitted he seriously considered moving back to South Africa, but that ultimately, his love for Tania brought him back.

"I'm committed, you know, and I think there's a good future in America right now for me and good things going on here and everything," he said. "You know, obviously, it's all because of this girl sitting next to you. But if that doesn't work out, I think I will be on the first plane out of here. I don't think I would be staying around in America."

Meanwhile, Tania told ET of their relationship, "If relationships were built only on love, we would have the best relationship ever. But we're two individual people with our own habits and likes and dislikes and minds and thoughts. If we can blend all that together, we'll see."

