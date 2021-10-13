'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Juliana and Michael Split on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple Michael Jessen and Juliana Custodio have separated. The two announced their split on Tuesday, which also marked their second wedding anniversary.

"Today is only our second wedding anniversary and, sadly, our last," he wrote, though his post has now been edited. "Our marriage is a Covid-19 casualty that will not be showing up in any statistics. Thankfully, you are quickly emerging healthier and stronger than ever. Some of the rest of us will likely be staying in intensive care for quite some time."

"I did not maintain the strength of mind and the fortitude to be the husband that you wanted me to be," he also wrote, addressing Juliana. "The stress and the pressure of providing for everyone got the better of me and I did not take care of myself. All along, I failed to recognize that you were there for me. I do not blame you for wanting to leave and for desiring a new start. You are more suited for the life that you had before we met and I can understand why you would want to return. Your happiness is more important to me than me being a part of your unhappiness."

He then insinuated that she was already dating another man.

"I am happy that you have moved on and have quickly found someone new," he wrote. "I hope that you will have lasting love and happiness and achieve every dream that you set out upon. If anyone can do it, it is you, and I will always be rooting for you. I will remain with you in the wonderful memories that we shared together. My heart is broken."

He later apologized for his original post, and wrote, "Edited for fairness, earnestness, and after helpful feedback. ... I am truly sorry to have hurt Juliana, and anyone else, in anyway. It was not my intention and it was a mistake to post such a delicate and private matter publicly."

In her own post on the split, Juliana thanked Michael for the "beautiful memories" with his family, but said she started feeling like a "maid" within their unit and pointed out that she had given up her life and modeling career in Europe to be with Michael.

"You pointed the COVID-19 as one of the reasons we are not together, but we all know that there are more than that," she wrote in part. "We went through a lot together but the hardest part for me was to picture you as someone that would be by my side, and unfortunately you showed something completely different. As everyone, we went through a hard time financially, but it was not a problem for me to help you, the kids, ex wife and her husband financially because I was the only one working at the time, but we all know the situation wears out. I wasn't part of the family anymore, I was feeling like a maid. It was toxic to the point I was not living the life I wanted to live."

"You say I have found 'someone new' but the truth is, I found happiness within myself," she continued. "I am happy with the new phase and I ask you to let me go. Stop making me feel guilty to put myself as the most important person because this is how we supposed to do. I apologize for the way this happened, but we talked multiple times about it and you never seemed to listen or try to understand me."

ET spoke to Michael and Juliana last April, and they revealed that they were quarantining with Sara and her new husband, Sean. Despite the unusual situation, they appeared to be making it work.

"We're safe and we're healthy, and that's more important than anything else," Michael said at the time. "I think we feel fortunate that we're all together. We've just sort of naturally adopted this game plan of 'get through it.' We're enjoying each other's company too ... It just became one big sort of nouveau Brady Bunch family that we have."

Michael also gushed about getting to spend so much time together under quarantine.

"Well, if I can be romantic, we're meant to be together," he said. "Once she finally got here it was like, wow, it's so nice to be able to wake up in the same bed, eat together, go to sleep together, like a wonderful, loving couple -- not the fly-by-night, globe-trotting stuff. It was such a relief, you know? So now, actually, this has been ... look at us, we're happy, we're loving, we like being around each other."

But during an episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined that aired in May, Juliana was visibly annoyed at cleaning up after the family, and admitted that not everything was running smoothly. Mainly, Juliana was annoyed at having to clean up for extra people and had to put up signs all around the house telling everyone in the household where they can and can't go, and also to remind them not to wear their shoes in certain areas. She said that aside from their pets, Sean was definitely the messiest member of the household.

"He leaves glasses everywhere," Juliana shared, later noting, "I'm not a maid."