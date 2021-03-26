'90 Day Fiancé' Star Laura Reveals New Boyfriend Is Even Younger Than Ex Aladin (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura's new man is leaving 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson speechless. The 51-year-old Canada native made a virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All airing this Sunday on Discovery+, and in this exclusive clip, she dishes on her current love interest -- and he's already raising some red flags.

Laura's 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way journey followed her to Qatar to marry Aladin, a 29-year-old personal trainer. They married in Tunisia, but by the time their Tell All special aired, the two were already headed towards a divorce. In this clip, she tells Shaun and fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars Tania and Syngin -- who are in the studio with Shaun -- that she has a new "honey," and he's a doctor.

"And this time I'm going within the walls of North America," she says. "So, I have an American sweetheart. ... He loves me for me. Who wouldn't want a piece of this?"

Although they've been together over a year now, Laura says they have yet to see one another in person, which immediately gets her some pointed looks from both Shaun and Tania.

"I mean, I've seen him on video," she notes. "But I mean, I don't know if he's 6'2". I'm not sure of the physicality yet. I don't know about the noodle. ... He has wanted to show it to me but I don't want to see his noodle."

She later reveals that her internet boyfriend is even younger than Aladin, which Shaun can't believe.

"Stop, it's OK," Laura responds. "I won't rush into marriage. I promise."

New episodes of 90 Day Bares All drop Sundays on Discovery+.