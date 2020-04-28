'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Shows Off Stunning Weight Loss From Prison

90 Day Fiance season 4 star Jorge Nava is unrecognizable and opening up about his completely different life since entering prison.

The 31-year-old reality star gave an update from jail on Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, where he's been serving time since he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in 2018 for marijuana possession. Jorge's 90 Day Fiance journey revolved around him and his now estranged wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko, whom he met on Facebook. Anfisa, who hails from Russia, came to the United States to be with Jorge -- who's from Riverside, California -- though his family was concerned she was using him for money.

On Monday's episode, TLC shared that Jorge reached out to the production because he wanted to tell his story of being in prison during the coronavirus pandemic. He shared that it was "lonely" and "boring" in prison and that his main job has been sanitizing everything, though the coronavirus news has him and his fellow inmates worried. He also shared that he's lost an incredible 128 pounds.

Jorge says he's been through a lot since 2018, and that although he's still technically legally married to Anfisa, the two are definitely no longer together. Jorge says that the two got into a fight the night before he entered prison in Arizona, and although he thought they were going to continue to work on their relationship, she was no longer interested.

"Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn't be with me anymore," he says. "She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me. We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried."

He says he later found out she had a new boyfriend through the internet.

"That definitely hurt," he recalls. "It really broke my heart. The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I'm going to file for divorce. At least now, I'm stronger mentally. I'm stronger emotionally. I've gone through a lot of changes here in prison."

Jorge shared that he is set to get out of jail in 26 days, and despite how his relationship with Anfisa turned out, is still "open" to finding love again.

"I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I'm good as a person before I'm able to give somebody else something," he notes.

Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined also gave an update on season 7 couple Emily and Sasha. Sasha -- who moved from Russia to be with Emily in Portland -- has found the adjustment of staying home all day to be a hard one, especially since he finally got his work permit and was working as a personal trainer before the national emergency forced all gyms to shut down. ET recently interviewed the two, and Sasha made it clear that he wasn't loving being their young son David's main caregiver.

"I'm a babysitter again," Sasha told ET. "Now I'm stuck at home and it's been a month and I can see how I'm losing my [physical] progress... It's kind of hard for me mentally, and I'm trying to stay positive. I'm trying to do simple workouts at home, at least it's something."

"Sometimes it can be frustrating for me," he continued about being with David the majority of the day. "He's a calm baby. He's an easy boy, but I'm a worker ... and now my lifestyle has changed. ... I'm only spending time with the baby while my wife is working and that's weird, staying home like a housewife."

