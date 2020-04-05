'90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined': Chantel Wishes She Had Her 'Own Space' Away From Pedro (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé stars Chantel and Pedro aren't exactly loving being so close to one another as they practice social distancing in this exclusive clip from Monday's all new 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

Chantel and Pedro -- one of the most memorable couples in the show's history, which documented the two falling in love after they met during a trip Chantel took to the Dominican Republic before they got their own spinoff, The Family Chantel -- are now living in Atlanta, and Chantel is clearly getting more and more annoyed at her husband the more time they spend together in tight quarters. In the preview, Chantel says they've been quarantined together for about a month.

"Pedro and I are spending a lot more quality time together," she says at first, as the camera shows him playing video games. "I wonder if he can hear me or if he just ignores me sometimes."

Later, Chantel admits that she wishes she had more space to herself.

"I'm really tired of being in the house, it's just so claustrophobic to me," she explains. "I love my husband but I do wish I had my own space. He has his gaming station, and we never anticipated me having to move all of my studies from the school library into the home."

Cameras then show Pedro bursting into her room as she lies in bed, yelling his nickname for her, "Pinky Winky." Chantel's look is priceless, and it's safe to say she's reaching her limit when it comes to her husband.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

ET recently spoke with Chantal and Pedro ahead of their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and they said they were using all their extra time together to continue to work on their relationship. Chantel specifically said they're getting better at their trust issues but clearly, they're not 100 percent there. During a memorable episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Pedro got a lap dance in the Dominican Republic as his family cheered on, which the couple told ET she slapped him for after she found out.

"Right now, he can't go anywhere," Chantel joked. "Yeah, I trust Pedro. I trust him, the only problem that's ever been between Pedro and I in regards to trust has happened, like, when you were in the Dominican Republic, like, around your family. I trust Pedro, I just don't trust people around him and that he's strong enough to put his foot down for me."

Meanwhile, Pedro argued that Chantel is referring to a "different time" earlier in their relationship, and that he does put his foot down.

"Now, you can trust me because we are past ... like, we're leaving this behind," he told Chantel. "It's not gonna happen again, I promise."

An unamused Chantel replied, "He can say it, but I mean ... I do hope you've learned from your mistakes."

The two also gave an update on a possible season 2 of The Family Chantel, which they said is still up in the air.

"We're not currently filming anything right now besides the quarantine special," Chantel told ET. "We're not sure if there's anything else for us in the future, but we would like to."

