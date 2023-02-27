'90 Day Fiancé': Rishi Is Terrified Jen Will Out Their Relationship to His Family (Exclusive)

Rishi is keeping a huge secret from his family, and it's only getting more awkward. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Rishi takes his fiancée, Jen, to meet with his family, but they don't know they are actually in a relationship, let alone engaged.

Jen, 46, has already previously met 32-year-old Rishi's family, though Rishi has continued to insist on only telling them they're just friends. Considering that Jen moved all the way from Oklahoma to India to be with him, she's getting more and more upset over the lie. In the clip, Jen spending time with Rishi's family is awkward, with his sister, Priyanka, noting that she was "shocked" to see Jen because nobody ever comes home to meet the family, especially from abroad. When Priyanka bluntly asks what she's doing here, Jen responds that she just moved to Jaipur because it's a beautiful city. But his family senses something is off.

"We are surprised," his mother tells cameras. "She came all the way here. It is strange. But now we're not sure what she liked over here about us Indians."

Jen then boldly asks Rishi's parents when they plan to find wives for Rishi and his brother so maybe she "could attend two weddings." When his mother replies "as soon as possible," Jen then asks if she's found any potential wives for Rishi. Not surprisingly, Rishi is alarmed at the turn of the questions and worries his lie will be exposed.

"Jen, just shut your mouth," he tells cameras with a nervous laugh. "Don't make this kind of question. Don't make things worse."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

