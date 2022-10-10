'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Producers Step in After Angela Attacks Michael

Angela took her confrontation with Michael to the next level when she got physical with him after confronting him in Nigeria. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela once again lost her temper at Michael, but this time her usually mild-mannered husband fought back.

Angela and Michael's relationship has been struggling this season as he continues to wait for his visa in Nigeria to come to Georgia to be with Angela. But Angela has serious reservations about their marriage given that she feels he hasn't been treating her the same after they got married, and is now wondering if he's been scamming her the whole time even though they've been together for years. Angela decided to confront him in Nigeria with her friend, René, without him knowing. Angela got irate after she asked him to take down his Instagram and he laughed and refused, and she continued to get angrier when she showed up at his house and he didn't come out as she yelled and tore his car apart. Angela told cameras that everything he owned was hers since they're married.

"I paid for this car, I paid for all this s**t," she claimed. "Michael didn't pay for s**t. ... It's in the middle night and I'm tired, but I'm really exhausted from Michael's constant disrespect."

"Michael is really not who he presents himself to be," she continued, getting emotional. "I've never hid who I am. I'm a fighter and I'll be a fighter until the day I die. But that does not mean that I'm not hurt."

Michael finally came out of the house and asked her what she was doing and Angela replied, "F**k you, b**ch," before forcefully backing him up into the wall. He told her to stop before he himself lost his temper.

"What's the meaning of all this?" he yelled as his family attempted to calm him down and force him and Angela apart. "You came to my place without telling me. Are you mad? You can't just come to my place like that. Are you crazy? ... Out! Out of my compound! I'm done! Get out!"

At this point, a producer stepped in to hold Angela back and said they were "taking her out."

"I'll be back to take my car, motherf**ker," she yelled in one last taunt.

Once back in the car, Angela said she was embarrassed and noted that she was also "done" and was going to go back home to the United States.

"I fight because I do believe in my marriage," she told cameras. "My intention was to give him the benefit of the doubt. I really had hope that we would click again. Right now I'm hurt but I still love him."

