'90 Day Fiancé': Pedro Gets a Reality Check About Chantel's Salary (Exclusive)

Pedro and Chantel are figuring out their future after Chantel graduated from nursing school in this exclusive preview from the season 3 premiere of The Family Chantel, airing Monday on TLC.

It's been a long road graduating with her BSN for Chantel, and Pedro is already excited about her salary. When he asks if she's going to make $75,000 a year, Chantel tells him he needs to lower his expectations.

"Well, you know I'm entry-level," she says. "Somehow I don't think it's as much as you're thinking it's going to be. For starting out, I think it's below $50,000. ... I'm at the bottom, but I'm sure I can work my way up to the top."

"I think that what you thought was that when I graduate, you'd be home free," she continues. "And that's why you were so mad at me when I didn't graduate on time."

Pedro, who works at a warehouse, acknowledges that he thought his life was going to be easier after she graduated because he thought that she was going to make $85,000 a year and is disappointed that it's "not true." Chantel counters that he needs to go to school and get a degree so that they could make six figures together, and that he needs to find a career.

"She knows that I'm capable to do some more," Pedro, who hails from the Dominican Republic, tells cameras. "But one thing that's holding me back, it's like, I'm a little insecure about school. I feel a little bit like, not comfortable with myself with write English very good."

"And for real, I like the warehouse," he adds. "You know, it's like, you comfortable. Why you want to leave?"

The Family Chantel season 3 premieres Monday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Chantel and Pedro recently appeared on 90 Day Bares All, where aside from Chantel insisting that the only cosmetic procedure she's had done is Botox, the couple talked about what fans can expect from the third season of their hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff focusing on their families that don't get along.

"There'll be some more disagreements," Chantel said. "But other than that, you're going to see a different side of Pedro. It's gonna get deep and it's gonna get hard for us to share."

Pedro added, "Yeah, I almost lose my mind. I question myself so much why I different, you know, than other people in my family. And this so deep for me, that I question even my relationship with Chantel."