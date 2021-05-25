'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Clashes With Mike's Mom Trish Over Not Having a Job (Exclusive)

Natalie and her mother-in-law Trish's tension-filled relationship is showing no signs of improvement. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Trish pushes Natalie to take a job as an interpreter, even though Natalie has already told her that she wants to follow her dreams of being a model or TV presenter.

Natalie and Mike are visiting Trish in Oklahoma for Thanksgiving, where things have been awkward, to say the least, given that Trish attempted to stop her son from marrying Natalie by asking their neighbor, Tamra, to object during the wedding ceremony. Still, Mike and Natalie did eventually tie the knot -- after he initially called it off just two hours ahead of the ceremony -- though Natalie knows her mother-in-law is not a big fan of hers. But not one to back down, Natalie fights back during their visit when Trish again asks her why she doesn't want to take a job as an interpreter.

"You have to work," Trish insists. "You can't depend on [Mike] -- doesn't seem very fair. Right now with COVID-19 and everything, you can still do this until it's time for you to work on the dreams. Because right now, you can't do anything with your dreams when it comes to going to Hollywood."

Natalie tells her that she doesn't want to go to Hollywood and is insulted that Trish is insinuating that Natalie is not realistic about her dreams. Natalie says, however, that she knows she can get a job working in television in Seattle. She and Mike currently live in rural Sequim, Washington.

"In Ukraine, I was working for two years for TV channels," an upset Natalie tells cameras. "Working in more than 10 movies. This is bulls**t. I have all this work. And it's really hard work. Tell it to Johnny Depp that it's not work. Or to ... I don't know, some other stars."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. For more on Mike and Natalie's rocky relationship, watch the video below.