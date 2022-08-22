'90 Day Fiancé': Mohamed Speaks Out After Cheating on Yve and His Shocking Texts Are Exposed

A bombshell was dropped during Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé tell-all, when after the tell-all was taped, it was revealed in an update that Mohamed cheated on Yve and the damning text messages were shown.

Mohamed, 25, and Yve, 48, seemed like a happy couple during the tell-all, when Mohamed -- who moved from Egypt to New Mexico -- claimed that he actually learned to adapt to American culture and was more accepting of Yve wanting to dress however she wanted and not converting to Islam. However, a surprise update to the tell-all then revealed that Yve discovered text messages between Mohamed and another woman. A tearful Mohamed then confessed that he met someone online who was “very nice” and initially thought they were just “friends.” Mohamed claimed he eventually told the woman to stop texting him since he was married, and said that he still loved Yve.

In the alleged text messages, Mohamed suggested that he was only using Yve for a green card. One of the alleged texts from Mohamed also reads, "I would just keep you in bed for days."

Yve it’s time to get to the attorney before Mohamed gets his green card#90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll pic.twitter.com/YEEvdxfwWD — SuSu 🍸🌈 (@RealitySusu) August 22, 2022

“I texted these women and told them, ‘I am a married man. Please stop texting me,’” Mohamed claimed. “I know I did wrong. I told the same story to my wife and promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn’t deserve that.”

Yve, who also said she saw "inappropriate" pictures and calls, told cameras, "You know, it's very shocking, raw, disappointing, saddening, he spent his time focused on starting other relationships, engaging in activity a married man should not be engaging in."

On Monday, Yve took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their support.

"Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches & pain," she wrote. "Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn't a commitment. There's lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don't want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions ..."

Meanwhile, in his own Instagram Story, Mohamed said he was trying to end his relationship with Yve "with respect."

"A lot of people asking, why I'm not saying my part of the story, that's because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that's all," he wrote.

ET spoke with Yve in June and she talked about ignoring red flags from Mohamed and also cryptically addressed where their relationship stood. Watch the video below for more.