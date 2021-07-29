'90 Day Fiancé': Mike's Mom Urges Him to 'Divorce Natalie's A**' (Exclusive)

Mike's mom, Trish, is bluntly calling his wife, Natalie, a scammer. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Mike calls Trish after an especially bad fight with Natalie, and she tells her son that he needs to leave Natalie before she leaves him.

Mike and Natalie haven't been getting along all season after deciding to get married at the last minute because Natalie's visa was set to expire, and Mike didn't want her to return to Ukraine. Their problems only intensified after getting married, resulting in Mike having a meltdown on Sunday's episode and stopping filming. Mike revealed that Natalie has only actually spent one night with him at his house since Christmas, instead choosing to stay at her friend, Juliana's, house.

In this exclusive clip, Mike says he wants to talk to Natalie to see where they stand but she doesn't want to, and again, went to stay at Juliana's house. He then calls his mom, who tells him that Natalie purposely picks fights with him so that she has an excuse to leave him.

"Yeah, I just don't get where Natalie turns around and she does the most evil stuff, and it is evil," Trish says. "When she does be mean like that, that just tells me that this whole thing about getting over here to America, it didn't matter if it was you, son, or some other man."

"She doesn't even like you," she continues. "She's a snake in the grass. She's a scammer. Period."

While Mike is hesitant to think of Natalie as a scammer, Trish tells him that the minute Natalie gets her work visa and her green card, she's going to leave him.

"I say divorce her a** and she can go back," she tells him.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Trish and Natalie have had bad blood since Trish attempted to stop Natalie's wedding to Mike by asking his neighbor, Tamara, to object during the ceremony (which Tamara refused). The two also had a nasty fight after Natalie accused Trish of calling her a hooker when Natalie and Mike visited her for Thanksgiving, which Trish vehemently denied. For more on Mike and Natalie's tension-filled relationship this season, watch the video below.