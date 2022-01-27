'90 Day Fiancé': Loren Gets Unsettling News About Her Second Pregnancy (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Loren is scared about her second pregnancy in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. In the clip, Loren says she's getting sharp pregnancy pains and her doctor is concerned.

During Loren's doctor's visit, the doctor says her second child is bigger than her first son, Shai, and that her cervix is very short. Loren explains to cameras that she had an abdominal cerclage put in years ago, a medical procedure that's performed to prevent second trimester miscarriages and early delivery. The doctor tells Loren that her baby is pushing her cervix with the legs, and if he breaks her cerclage he will come out prematurely. The doctor says that if she gives birth soon, her baby will be a month premature and the baby will have to stay at the hospital for at least four weeks. Loren then sheds tears, as the doctor reassures her.

"When he tells me about the NICU and the baby possibly being there for four weeks if I don't keep him in for a certain period of time, it freaks me out," she says. "What if I go sooner, is it my fault? Can that be even more dangerous for the baby?"

New episodes of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Loren and Alexei earlier this month about their new spinoff, and they talked about their baby, Asher, being born prematurely and Loren getting emotional during his stay in the NICU.

"It's definitely an experience I'll never forget and I have a whole new respect for people who go through it," Loren said, noting that the experience taught her about having appreciation and patience, and to not have any expectations about anything. "Just during the experience of it, there were expectations that were up and down and all around and disappointment."

Alexei said it made him appreciate how fortunate he and Loren are.

"I feel like seeing the NICU for quite a while made me think that it could always be worse and just appreciate what you have, and, you know, don't complain and take one step a day," he reflected.

Watch the video below for more.