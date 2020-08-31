'90 Day Fiancé': Karine Meets With Immigration Lawyer About Potentially Leaving Paul and Taking Their Son

Karine is extremely unhappy with her new life in America with her husband, Paul, and took some steps to go back to her native Brazil with their 1-year-old son, Pierre, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Karine and Paul have been struggling with their move to America all season long due to Paul not being able to find a job to support them. Paul's mom has also decided to cut him off, noting that she can no longer help him due to him being 37 years old with his own family. During last week's episode, 24-year-old Karine appeared to have an emotional breakdown, when Paul claimed she locked herself in the bathroom for hours. When she finally exited, she refused to talk to her or Paul's mom, who came to visit them.

During Sunday's episode, Karine ordered an Uber for herself and her son so they could go see an immigration lawyer while Paul was out of the house. Karine told the lawyer that she and Paul were fighting a lot and that she gave him a deadline of two months to find a job, but he hasn't delivered. She wanted to know her rights when it came to traveling back to Brazil with Pierre without Paul. The lawyer said that theoretically, Karine had every right to travel back to Brazil with Pierre, especially if he agrees to it. But she pointed out that there could be consequences if Paul does not agree with it.

"It would just be wrong to assume that this would happen without any resistance," the laywer noted. "Paul has just as many rights as she does."

Predictably, when Karine later told Paul she went to see an immigration lawyer, he said he would not let her go back to Brazil with their son without a fight.

"It's like she's going behind my back and planning something," he told cameras. "I'm just concerned because I don't know where her mind's going right now."

When Paul accused Karine of "jumping ship" when he's given her everything she's asked for in America, she said that she just needed time with her family in Brazil and that she wasn't the type of mother to keep him from his son.

"That's messed up," Paul told her. "As Pierre's father, I don't want him traveling without me ... I will prosecute. I can go to Brazilian court. This is very real."

At this point, Karine broke down in tears. As Paul tried to hug her, she refused.

"I start crying because Pall doesn't know when to stop," she told cameras. "Pierre is my whole life, and I don't deserve this."

Karine and Paul made headlines last month when she alleged in an Instagram Story post that police had to intervene in their relationship, and that she'd been granted an emergency protective order against him. The post came one day after Paul claimed in an Instagram video that Karine was missing with Pierre.

"I want you all to know that me and Pierre are doing well now," Karine wrote. "All this past days I had a lot going on. I had issues where the police was called because I feared for my life and my son's life which led me to ask for help and ultimately be rescued from an environment that no longer was healthy for none of us involved in the situation."

"I'm getting the best help I could ever get and I'm really thankful for all the people involved in this," she continued. "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore. I need this time to organize my thoughts, work on myself and care for my son after everything we have been through in the last year and a half."

Watch the video below for more on Paul and Karine.