'90 Day Fiancé': Jess Gets Violent With Colt and Tells Him She's Going to Sleep With Another Man

During last week's episode, Debbie admitted she wasn't above sabotaging 34-year-old Colt's relationship with 26-year-old Jess since she didn't believe Jess had good intentions when it came to her son. She accused Jess, who's from Brazil, of only wanting to be with Colt for a green card. On Sunday's episode, the three were still in Brazil, after meeting up with Jess' family. But before Colt and Jess headed out to enjoy a night in São Paulo, Debbie casually dropped that she had been talking to Vanessa, who's been watching her and Colt's cats while they were in Brazil. Jess immediately freaked out, given that Colt told her he no longer spoke with Vanessa. Although Colt tried to reassure Jess that Vanessa was just watching the cats and that they were just friends, the damage was done.

After Jess walked out, she said she contacted Vanessa through his phone and confirmed with Vanessa that she was still talking to Colt all this time even though he told her that he wasn't.

An infuriated Jess shouted at Colt that he was a "liar" and threw her high heels at him.

Colt tried to calm Jess down, though she only got more irritated when he wouldn't leave her alone when she asked him to. Jess told him he was "trash" and that he was going to "die alone," and that she was going to sleep with another man that night.

Colt told cameras he did feel guilty for lying to her about Vanessa.

"This is my last day in Brazil and Jess found out from my mother that Vanessa was babysitting the cats and that Vanessa was still in my life and she couldn't handle that," he said. "Vanessa and I have been intimate before, but right now we're just good friends. I felt bad for telling Jess that I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore. I do feel guilty. I feel like I hid it from her and Jess is just feeling hurt and I really want to fix things with Jess because I love her."

"I'm freaking out," he added. "She hit me with her shoe. And they were heels. I don't -- I'm not -- I'm not good. I feel like I'm gonna pass out. I've seen Jess jealous before, but I've never seen her violent like this. I've never seen her actively try to hurt me. I want to try to calm her down or just try to explain that Vanessa is just a friend. I never imagined this would be my last night, Brazil, maybe my last night with Jess."

The episode ended with his and Jess' relationship remaining up in the air.

"About 2 or 3 a.m., I heard a pounding at the door and it was Jess," he said. "She was screaming and yelling. I decided it was best just to get my own hotel room. My mother and I are leaving Brazil today and I have to talk to Jess and see where our relationship is, if we even have one."

ET spoke to both Debbie and Colt last month, and he admitted that he's attracted to drama in relationships and is sometimes too focused on sexual attraction as opposed to communication with the actual person.

"I think part of the drama, the fire, the passion, is something that I just love, and I honestly think that dating an American girl -- grew up down the street -- is not even something I can do at this point, because I feel like I need that extra level of excitement," he said. "It's like a drug at this point."

Colt also teased the remaining season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, noting that viewers will see him work through a lot of his issues.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he said. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become."

"Rebound central," he added of his relationship with Jess. "I feel like I've been running since I married [my ex-wife] Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."