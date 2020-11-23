'90 Day Fiancé': Jenny Says She's Going Back to America After Intense Confrontation With Sumit's Parents

Jenny and Sumit's long-awaited confrontation with his parents was every bit as intense and emotional as expected on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Sumit and Jenny plan to get married and must do it soon, given that Jenny's visa to stay in India is almost set to expire. However, Sumit's parents are firmly against their marriage, given the couple's significant age difference -- Jenny is 61, while Sumit is 32. Sumit's mom, Sahna, had already said she would never accept her son's relationship with Jenny, even though he told her that he was suicidal when he was forced into an arranged marriage with another woman that he ended up divorcing for a steep price. Sumit's dad, Anil, also previously said he would legally try to block his son from marrying Jenny.

For these reasons, Jenny did not want to tell Sumit's parents that they were planning to do a ring ceremony -- which would mark their engagement -- but Sumit's younger brother, Amit, insisted that they must be informed or else he would be forced to tell them himself. Sumit also wanted to tell his parents because he didn't want to lose his relationship with them. On Sunday's episode, Sumit's parents met up with Jenny and Sumit at the couple's apartment and told Sumit that he needed to stop the relationship and come home with them. Sahna said the two would get married "over [their] dead bodies," and that the day Sumit marries Jenny, his parents would be "dead" to him.

Jenny replied, "I love your son. I'm not leaving him alone."

Meanwhile, Anil told Sumit to "leave this illusion" and face reality, and that he was not respecting their culture.

"You'll just marry whoever you want?" he asked. "Why don't you find another oldie, and marry her? Find a hundred year old! ... Her kids are older than you! This is all you could find? If you'll look, you'll find other women, a thousand times better, a million times better than her! She is the only one you could find? Look harder!"

Sumit replied that he had never felt the way he feels about Jenny, and wished that they would accept the relationship after he had the courage to tell them how he feels. He got even angrier when his dad told him that people get married to have kids -- which would be an issue given Jenny's age -- and not just because they want to. At this point, Sahna got emotional and asked Jenny to leave her son, although Jenny couldn't understand her since Sumit had stopped translating for her.

Sahna also told cameras that she and Anil were so "ashamed" when others would see her son's relationship with Jenny, and that it reflected badly on them.

"We have to keep our eyes lowered," she said.

Later, the intense conversation got to the point where Sumit dramatically shoved a table aside and got on his knees in front of his mother to talk to her face to face. When Jenny saw this, she left the room.

"I'm out of here," she said. "I cannot do this to his family. I need to just go back to America."

Meanwhile, Sumit said he was "dying" when he was an arranged marriage and that his parents didn't help him through any of it. As Anil also started crying, Sumit hugged him and said that only he himself knew what he suffered during those dark days. In a preview of next week's episode, Sumit tells his mom that she can't stop them from getting married and Jenny returns to the room and finally loses her cool.

"Enough talking to these people!" she shouts as his parents are temporarily stunned silent. "Enough talking!"

ET spoke to Jenny earlier this year, and she addressed the drama with Sumit's parents.

"It's unfortunate that I can't be part of the family, but it is just the way it is," she said.

Jenny stressed that she was not keeping Sumit from his parents.

"If they need him, he will be there for them and I will let him, I'm not going to stop him," she noted.

She also said she didn't feel guilty about all the problems her relationship has caused when it comes to Sumit's relationship with his parents.

"I feel lucky for one thing, I feel blessed," she shared. "And who doesn't want to be loved the way I'm loved by Sumit? And like I said, I'm not keeping him from his family, it's completely up to him."

