'90 Day Fiancé': Jasmine Arrives in Michigan and Compares It to 'Hell' (Exclusive)

Jasmine has finally arrived in the United States to be with Gino, but it's definitely not what she was expecting. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Jasmine clearly hates Michigan, particularly, the weather.

In the clip, Gino picks up Jasmine from the airport and she can't get over how cold it is. When Gino tells her "This is Michigan," she notes, "I f**king hate it."

"I was not born to be in this kind of weather," she tells cameras. "I'm scared of stepping out and dying, immediately, instantly, from hypothermia. I mean how can people live in a place like this?"

She tells Gino she's shocked at the conditions.

"This is like hell, but the winter version of hell," she notes.

Jasmine confesses to cameras that although she dreamed about this day, she's not happy.

"This place, it screams depression," she says. "It's like, so gloomy, so dark. I think God didn't want people to live here but people insisted on living in Michigan."

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, MAX, and Discovery+.

ET recently spoke to Jasmine and Gino about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé and she did have some nicer things to say about living in Michigan.

"One thing I can say about Michigan so far is its people are super nice," she told ET. "They are so kind, you know, city people sometimes because they are always in a rush, they don't say good morning. They come across, like, really rude, you know, but in here everyone is so lovely. No one is in a rush, like, 'Good morning, how are you doing?,' so sweet and I'm like, oh my god, I love Michigan. They are my favorite Americans by the way."

