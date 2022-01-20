'90 Day Fiancé': Gino Gets Mad at Jasmine Over Her Steamy Video With a Stripper (Exclusive)

It's Gino's turn to get upset at Jasmine. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Gino is stunned when Jasmine's friends show him a video of her with a male stripper.

Gino traveled from Michigan to Panama to meet Jasmine after connecting online, but it definitely hasn't been smooth sailing. Jasmine's jealousy is out of control, especially when it comes to Gino even mentioning his ex-wife. But in this clip, it's Jasmine who's shown getting a lap dance from a stripper. After a drunken night, Jasmine and her friends visit Gino in his room and jokingly show him the video, but his reaction isn't what they were hoping for.

"What the hell? Who is this guy? What the f**k?" he asks. "What is this s**t?"

Although Jasmine's friends tell him it's "normal" and that it's only a dance, Gino is clearly upset. Jasmine defends herself and says her friends brought her the stripper as a surprise and that she was in shock. When she asks him if he's mad at her, he says he "doesn't like it," and Jasmine awkwardly tells her friends he's angry.

"He's angry because he's red," she says, which causes them to leave.

Meanwhile, Gino tells cameras, "Jasmine never should have had a stripper at this party to begin with, but you know, why are her friends showing me a video of Jasmine with a stripper? What's the point of that? And Jasmine's laughing along with her friends. You know, why is she laughing with them? It's like she doesn't even care how I feel or anything."

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Of course, Jasmine has already accused Gino of not caring about her when he bought her an electric toothbrush as her Christmas present and accused him of being cheap with her -- even though he's currently unemployed after getting laid off due to the pandemic. During last week's episode, she also cried and exploded at him over her jealousy when it comes to his ex-wife. Watch the video below for more.