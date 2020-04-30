'90 Day Fiancé': Erika Prepares to Come Out as Bisexual to Her Parents (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Erika is facing a big moment on Sunday's brand-new episode of the hit TLC series.

In this exclusive clip, 24-year-old Erika, a photographer from Australia, is ready to tell her parents she's bisexual. This season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days has shown the ups and downs of her relationship with Stephanie -- a 29-year-old YouTube blogger from Yonkers, New York -- who traveled all the way to Australia to meet her after connecting online. Both Stephanie and Erika have not told their family that they're bisexual.

"I love my parents and I can tell them pretty much anything, but the one thing I haven't told them is that I'm bisexual," Erika tells TLC cameras. "And tonight I'm hoping to finally do that."

Erika's parents invite Erika and Stephanie for dinner, and Erika admits she's nervous.

"It is really scary because it's important to me to be able to be who I am, 100 percent, but it's also important to me that I have my parents in my life and that they accept me," Erika says. "And, I'm not sure how they're gonna react."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Stephanie last month about her 90 Day Fiancé journey, and she talked about her decision to come out on television and addressed some of the backlash she's received.

"I think people will definitely be skeptical, you know, I'm a social media influencer, I'm a YouTuber, so people already just question, 'OK well, why is this girl doing this? Is it all just for attention or whatever?'" she acknowledged. "But honestly, this is how I've always been. I've always aired my life out on YouTube. I'm a storyteller and I like being open and honest and vulnerable because I want to make people feel less alone. I want others to feel understood because, for such a long time, I felt really misunderstood. I really felt like no one knew who I was and what I was really going through."

"There's a lot of stigma in the LGBTQ community but there's also a lot of stigma for bisexuals," she added. "For a lot of people, it's not taken seriously -- even within the LGBTQ community, it's like, 'Oh, why can't you just choose?' ... There's lots of issues tackled this season, so everyone will have to stay tuned and see."

Stephanie -- who has yet to come out to her family so far this season, referring to Erika as a "friend" -- told ET that her family's reaction to her sexuality will be a "major part" of her story.

"The big takeaway is that nobody's coming out journey is going to be the same," she said. "It's never going to be cut and dry, as simple as telling your parents, shaking their hands and leaving. It's a lot to process and sometimes it may take multiple tries and sometimes you might have doubts about doing it, but I hope that by watching me and Erika, people see that, hey, you can do this, and if you're not ready, that's OK, you can take your time. ... There is no right time to come out."

Ultimately, Stephanie had no regrets about making history as part of the first same-sex couple to ever be featured in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

"I'm really proud and happy that we are going to be the first couple that's unveiling all these issues and showing the world what it's really like," she said.

Watch the video below for more: