'90 Day Fiancé': Ella Reveals Intimate Details About Her and Johnny's Sex Life

90 Day Fiancé newcomer Ella is head over heels in love with her internet boyfriend, Johnny. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the 29-year-old Idaho native talked about her romance with her "Asian prince" Johnny, who lives in China.

Ella, who grew up and still works on a ranch, said she was obsessed with Asian culture and met 34-year-old Johnny on a dating website for Asian men and white women.

"Johnny and I have surprisingly a lot in common," she said. "I'm like this Western girl who has this Asian obsession. He's kind of like an Asian man who has a Western culture obsession. And we both love anime."

"And I really think that Johnny is going to be the one that I spend my life with," she continued. "I love when he talks about when we're going to have kids. ... If it wasn't for the pandemic, I would definitely be willing to go see Johnny in China. But due to Covid restrictions, I literally can not go. So Johnny is applying for a travel visa to visit me in Idaho. I am so excited. I mean, I am crying right now, but I am so freaking excited for us to meet in person."

But Ella has self-esteem issues stemming from her weight struggles since childhood. Her mom noted that men take advantage of her because of that and worried Johnny was using her to get a green card. However, Ella noted that she's never felt this way before and was willing to take a chance. Later, she had dinner with her close friends, Sonia and Korbie, and they also shared their concerns. Sonia told cameras that a red flag for her was that Johnny, who's divorced, was willing to leave his 5-year-old son, Stony, behind in China while he visited Ella for three months in Idaho.

"At least, in my culture, you don't leave your child behind in another country and go to another country and be with someone else," she said.

Johnny plans on staying with Ella for 3 months! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Mxqvj9OneH — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) December 27, 2021

Still, Ella said she was excited to be a mom and was hoping to be engaged by the end of Johnny's trip. She also shared details about their virtual sex life.

"I've never been naked on video chat, and I have with him," she shared. "Johnny and I actually do have an interesting sex life. Our video chats are basically me playing with one of my beautiful big boobs, and I get to watch his face making all these weird faces while he is touching himself. I've even used my vibrator. FYI, it is very hard to film that."

Korbie said that while she hoped Johnny was as sweet as he seemed online, she reminded Ella of her last failed relationship.

"I was in an online relationship with an Indian guy for about a year before we met in Thailand," Ella revealed to cameras. "I was in love with this guy, but then when we met in person he refused to do anything sexual with me. And I really think that it was because of my weight. It definitely took a toll on my self-esteem. And it's really hard for me to think about. He was definitely a mistake, definitely."

"So, what I learned after Indian guy is I'm like, you know what, until we meet, I can't fully trust Johnny," she continued. "I'm really hoping that Johnny is different. But it does creep up in my mind, that in person, he may be surprised by how big I am and then not like me anymore. If that happens, I don't know if I'm gonna recover from it."