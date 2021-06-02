'90 Day Fiancé': Elizabeth and Her Sister Becky Get Into Physical Altercation Over Andrei (Exclusive)

Elizabeth's siblings' bad feelings when it comes to her husband, Andrei, working with their dad, Chuck, in the family business is hitting its breaking point in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

So far this season, Andrei's plans to work with his father-in-law in Chuck's property management business have gone badly. Both Elizabeth's brother, Charlie, and one of her sisters, Becky, have already butted heads with Andrei, accusing him of attempting to take their sales and not wanting to work his way up. Elizabeth's siblings also laughed off Andrei's earlier request for Chuck to loan him $100,000 to start his own real estate business.

In this exclusive clip, the entire family is on a boat and enjoying drinks when Chuck suggests all of them take a spontaneous road trip in one big RV in order to bond. Everyone immediately starts to protest given the bad blood between Andrei and Elizabeth's siblings.

"Two days in an RV with a guy who's trying to take advantage of you," Charlie tells Chuck. "After everything that's happened, like, I'm good. I'm not driving up in an RV with y'all."

Elizabeth responds, "What the f**k's up with everyone, like, dogging on my husband? I don't understand. What did he ever do to you guys?"

Later, Becky chimes in, calling Andrei "a manipulator." She then gets in Libby's face, calling her "two-faced" and pointing her finger at her. As the two sisters continue to shout at each other, it quickly turns physical when Becky grabs Elizabeth's finger that Elizabeth is pointing back at her. Elizabeth fights back, pushing Becky as the family attempts to pull them apart.

"You don't f**king talk to my husband that way!" Elizabeth cries, getting emotional. "You're a jealous b**ch."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. For more on Andrei's drama with his in-laws this season, watch the video below.