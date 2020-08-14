'90 Day Fiancé': Darcey Shares How New Boyfriend Georgi Is Different From Exes Jesse and Tom (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva couldn't be more attracted to her new boyfriend, Georgi. ET spoke with Darcey as well as her twin sister, Stacey, ahead of the premiere of their highly anticipated new spinoff, Darcey & Stacey.

Darcey talked all about what makes her journey with Georgi this season different than her failed relationships with exes Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

In the trailer for Darcey & Stacey, fans are introduced to the extremely muscular Georgi, who's from Bulgaria. Darcey, 45, notes in the trailer that she's "falling in love again" with yet another international man. But Darcey tells ET that Georgi is definitely different from Jesse, who's from Amsterdam, and Tom, who's from England.

"Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now," she says. "I felt like I've moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he's an amazing guy. He's someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He's very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn't want that?"

"I tend to love big, and I'm a big giver and so is he, so you guys will see a lot of that journey ... and what our future possibly holds," she adds.

When asked whom she thought in hindsight was the better boyfriend, Jesse or Tom, Darcey said "neither" and that she was completely over them.

"I learned from the past," she says. "I learned what I don't want. I'll cherish the good memories but all in all, it was both, like, a toxic situation. I never expected it to happen that way but I love big and I give big and they just ... were too hard to handle. I didn't just want to be involved with someone who was kinda going to lower my worth and I knew I was going to rise above in the end."

"I've definitely healed from that," she continues. "My idea is what I choose now in my life and I'm never gonna settle for less."

Darcey stressed that she's taken the time to work on loving herself before getting into a new relationship.

"I've stayed strong for myself and for my daughters and I don't look back," she says. "I wish them well. I just, for me, know what I deserve and I'm gonna honor myself with that. I'm loving life right now. I'm really happy. I've worked on myself. I've done the things and steps to make myself feel good. If you want love and really feel like you deserve it, you gotta love yourself first."

As for Stacey, the trailer shows her going through major drama with her own international love, Albanian native Florian, whom she's been dating for five years. Although the two are engaged and it appeared Stacey found her happily ever after, she now faces a cheating scandal. Darcey tells cameras that Florian was caught in pictures with another woman with "barely any clothes on."

The drama certainly is familiar to 90 Day Fiancé fans, who saw Darcey break up with Tom on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, after she found pictures of him on Instagram getting cozy with another woman while they were still technically dating long-distance. Interestingly enough, Darcey found the pictures through Florian, since at the time, she and Tom blocked one another on social media though Florian was still friends with him.

Darcey was cryptic when asked about Stacey's situation and said viewers will have to tune in to see what did or didn't happen, but noted that "speculation will be speculation."

"That's the journey that Stacey had to go through but she stayed strong," Darcey shares. "I had her back throughout all of it. I just want her to be happy and she just deserves the best like me."

Still, it definitely appears Stacey and Florian are still going strong, as Stacey told ET that his K-1 visa recently got approved.

"I love just as big as Darcey does," Stacey says. "I wear my heart on my sleeve. You'll get to see the different areas in my life and, you know, I'm gonna stay strong and powerful. And I know what I want and what I don't want. I'm good where I am now in life."

Both sisters -- who insist that dating American men is not out of the question but that they go by a "connection" and were influenced by getting to travel so much growing up -- later teased what fans can expect from their spinoff, which includes more time getting to know their parents.

"I think you'll get a lot of laughs," Darcey says. "You'll definitely probably cry alongside with us at times and Stacey's got some surprises, too."

Stacey adds, "A lot of big surprises and a lot of spiciness. And I think you guys will fall in love with our family."

Darcey & Stacey premieres Sunday, Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

For more on the spinoff, watch the video below: