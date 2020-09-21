'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Confronts Mom Debbie Over Not Treating Him Like 'a Man'

Colt, 36, lives with his mom in Las Vegas. Both his ex-wife, Larissa, and his now ex-girlfriend, Jess, have butted heads with Debbie and accused Colt of being too controlled by his mother. While Colt has always defended his relationship with Debbie, during last week's episode, he told a friend that he recognized that something needed to change.

After his nasty breakup with Jess, Colt had a heart to heart with his mother, and told her he needed more privacy.

"Sometimes I don't want to tell you everything," he told her. "I know you always want to know that I'm OK and what's going on, you know, but I have a really hard time sharing things with you now, especially as I get older and older. I think it's because I've just been around you for so long that I feel like I don't have any privacy at all, like zero."

Colt then reflected on his unhealthy relationships.

"My relationship with Jess has just been one link in a long chain of bad relationships," he told cameras. "And my relationship with my mother and the way she treats me are very important aspects in moving forward in any relationship I choose to have. I don't think she understands exactly how I want her to treat me. And I really need to tell her these things in order for me to grow."

Meanwhile, Debbie said that she would always try to look out for Colt no matter how how old he is, unless he told her to back off.

"It's that I don't want you to be too much of a mother, I just don't want you to interfere so brazenly," Colt replied. "I feel like it's not a good way for me to live as a healthy adult. I'm your son, but the way you treat me as an adult is the same way women treat me. Like, even just doing things like cooking and cleaning, like I feel like these women look at that like, 'Oh, well, he's just dependent.' And then that's why these girls go after you, because they see you as a direct competition. I think you treating me like a man would be, like, the best thing that ever happened to me in terms of relationships."

Not surprisingly, Debbie didn't take the conversation well and said she was mad at him.

"I do treat you like a man," she insisted. "What do I do? I don't control your life."

"I think he blames me for everything," she also told cameras. "So, it's very frustrating as a parent to know when you keep your mouth shut and when not to, but you don't want to see your child hurt or go through worse agony than he's already going through. But I know that I have to let him figure things out."

Colt said the conversation was a long time coming.

"I feel like there was this invisible weight on my shoulders that I didn't even really know existed," he said. "I feel like my mother has provided a nice safety net for me for my entire life, but I feel like if I want other women to treat me like a man, I need her to treat me like one as well. I know she's worried about me and she doesn't want me to be alone, but I think we can grow and learn and hopefully in the end, I can improve my relationship with any woman I choose to spend the rest of my life with."

But while Colt's love life didn't have a happy ending this season, Larissa's did. During the season finale, Larissa debuted her new look after getting breast implants and a nose job, and said her relationship with her boyfriend, Eric, got stronger after he took care of her as she recovered from surgery.

Carmen volunteered to be Larissa’s nurse if she gets another surgery because Eric doesn’t want to be Larissa’s nurse again. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/UhSolZID19 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 21, 2020

The two also talked about their unconventional sleeping habits. Larissa and Eric said they sleep in the same room but in separate beds, which greatly improved their relationship.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with both Colt and Debbie in July, and Colt talked about working through his issues this season.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he said. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may end up with or who I become."

"Rebound central," he added of his relationship with Jess. "I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

Watch the video below for more.