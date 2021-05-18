'90 Day Fiancé': Brandon's Friend Melanie Confronts Julia About Her Intentions (Exclusive)

Brandon's wife, Julia, and his close friend, Melanie, are clearly going to butt heads. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Brandon and Julia go on a double date with Melanie and her boyfriend, and Melanie boldly questions Julia's intentions when it comes to her marriage with Brandon.

During last week's episode, Julia said she wanted to meet more people in Virginia, but was already uncomfortable meeting Melanie due to the fact that she doesn't think male and females can be just friends. Brandon said he had never seen Julia be so jealous and told her that he saw Melanie as a sister. In the clip, Julia isn't exactly friendly toward Melanie, but Melanie isn't shy with the shade either.

"Brandon's always had a type, they've always kind of looked like Julia, very thin, brunette, very bossy," Melanie -- who also happens to be a thin brunette -- tells cameras. "Julia definitely fits that. I don't really know much about Russia but maybe they aren't really familiar with, like, having a girl friend or guy friend."

Melanie then asks Julia and Brandon how long they've known each other and when they reply two years, Melanie says that their relationship moved "so quick."

"I just feel like, maybe y'all rushed into way too quickly," she says. "I mean, doesn't it seem like you may be scared that one day she's gonna be like, "OK, I'm done. I got my visa and I'm good?'"

The look Julia then shares with Brandon is priceless. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Julia and Brandon in December, and they talked about Julia's temper, which prompted Brandon to refer to her as "Dr. Jekyll and Ms. Hyde" in a previous 90 Day Fiancé episode. Watch the video below for more.