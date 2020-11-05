'90 Day Fiancé' Bombshell: David's Ukrainian Girlfriend Lana Is Revealed After 7 Years

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode on Sunday stunned viewers, when season 4 star David finally met his online girlfriend, Lana.

This season has followed David, a 60-year-old computer programmer from Las Vegas, who's been trying to meet his Ukrainian girlfriend, 27-year-old Lana, in person after communicating online for seven years. David has already spent thousands of dollars on the website through which he communicates with Lana, but she's been a no-show all four times David has traveled to Ukraine to see her in person.

TLC cameras followed David on his fourth trip, when she failed to meet him at the train station like she said she would. Still, David decided to drive eight hours to the town of Pavlohrad where she said she's from, uninvited -- and against the advice of his Russian friend -- and is again disappointed when she doesn't show up to the restaurant she eventually agreed to meet him at. He later goes to the address she once gave him to try to force a meeting, only to be met by a man who says he's never seen Lana before.

David returned to the United States emotionally exhausted, and his close friends all told him they believed Lana didn't exist and that he should cut his losses and move on. Still, David refused to believe he's been scammed for seven years. He even hired a private investigator in Ukraine, who told him that he's discovered that Lana has used the same pictures she's given him for other dating profiles and that it's "very common" for foreign men trying to communicate with Ukrainian women to be scammed. Still, David called his information "fake" and said he wasn't giving up on the idea that Lana was real.

On Sunday's episode, David shared that he started talking to Lana again three weeks after his return to the U.S., and she said that she felt "overwhelmed" during his fourth trip to Ukraine and felt bad about not meeting him. David hurriedly made new plans to meet with her, jumping on a plane for his fifth trip to Ukraine with plans to meet in Kiev, where she said she now lives with her sister.

"I know in my heart that she's not scamming me," David tells TLC cameras, noting that he is still planning to propose to Lana and wants to start his life with her.

But David is once again put off by Lana when she said she couldn't meet him on the weekend of his arrival because she had to attend her nephew's hockey games, and he expressed how upset he was that she wasn't making him a priority. He then decided to meet with his private investigator, who told David that he couldn't understand why Lana would blow him off for her nephew's hockey games if she had real feelings for him, and reiterated that she has multiple dating profiles and is talking to eight different men. David decided to fire him, dramatically walking out of their meeting and explaining that he hired him for information, not "for his opinion."

"The heart wants what the heart wants," he says about not giving up on Lana.

David eventually made what he said is his last attempt to meet Lana at Independence Square, which she agreed to.

"I am going to go get my girl," David says, bringing lotions and chocolates with him. "The fifth time for us is hopefully the charm. It's been seven years in the making, thousands of hours of chat. I am beyond ready."

"If she doesn't show up this time, I'm not coming back," he continues. "I can't go through this again."

But although she's late, Lana does shockingly show up, and the two share an epic embrace.

"Oh my god, Lana!" an overwhelmed David says as Lana smiles.

