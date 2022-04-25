'90 Day Fiancé': Bilal Tests Shaeeda's Loyalty and It Completely Backfires

Bilal's "prank" on his fiancée, Shaeeda, definitely didn't go the way he hoped on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé. Bilal welcomed Shaeeda, who's from Trinidad and Tobago, to America to start their lives together, but he took her to his much more modest childhood home in Missouri instead of his actual home to test that she didn't want him just for his money. Shaeeda was not amused at the house and their first night turned into a night of tense arguing.

Bilal, 42, proposed to Shaeeda, 37, after spending just one week together in Trinidad and Tobago when he traveled to meet her. Bilal said he purposely didn't show Shaeeda his home when they communicated online. The divorced father of two admitted he had trust issues and said he was pranking Shaeeda to see if she truly wanted him for who he was and not his wealth. He even went so far as to pick her up in an old minivan that wasn't his.

"I'm really hoping to see if her words match up with her actions," he said. "You know, she told me she's a ride or die. So, let's put that to the test."

From the get-go, Shaeeda was not amused by the accommodations. She called his car "a Scooby Doo van" and was upset about all the "trash," calling the van "completely unacceptable". Shaeeda told cameras that Bilal had always been "secretive" with her but that she knew he had to have a certain level of wealth since he successfully flipped houses for a living.

"I am panicking," she told cameras. "What is next? What do I have to expect now?"

The situation got worse when Shaeeda saw Bilal's childhood home that he lied and told her was the house he was currently living in.

"I was not expecting this. Are there any rats in the kitchen?" she asked him. "Well, the ceiling is falling and right now I don't even know who you are because you showed up in a panel van. I am not comfortable moving to a first world country like the United States and having to live like I'm in the 1900s. You can do better, we can do better."

Bilal told her that her attitude was what needed to be fixed.

"Are you appreciative of what you have?" he asked her. "Because you could be the person in the corner. I could be the person in the corner. ... Do you realize that most people don't own a home?"

"Honestly, I'm a little hurt," he added to cameras. "She does not know that this is my family home. ... The way she's carrying on, it's kind of offensive. I expected Shaeeda to be surprised, you know, but after two years I thought tonight we'd just settle in and be happy that we're finally together and tomorrow take her to the real house."

Later, when Bilal said he was going to order food, she shot back, "You sure you have enough money for that?" She told cameras she felt "completely deceived" given that when Bilal visited her he had Louis Vuitton luggage and wore expensive clothing. Later, she told him she was upset that she gave up her life in Trinidad and Tobago to move to the U.S. and now she was "starting from scratch."

"If I'm going to live here for 90 days, it's going to be a struggle but I'm willing to do it," she told cameras. "I still love Bilal but I'm worried that he's not being real. I think he's a little delusional with carrying this image and living in, in the Caribbean we call it a two-by-four home."

To reach Bilal, Shaeeda traveled over 13 hours and took 3 flights - from Trinidad to Panama City, Panama then to Houston before landing in Kansas City. #90DayFiance s9 pic.twitter.com/DaSxAiAyXN — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) April 25, 2022

For his part, Bilal was disappointed in her reaction.

"It's funny because she keeps saying you're not who I thought you were, etcetera, but it wasn't like I portrayed anything differently," he noted. "Again, just because a person can wear a nice suit, well, doesn't necessarily mean they live in the best house. ... I definitely wouldn't want to marry someone who just wants me for my money."