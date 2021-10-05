'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed and Natalie Joining 'The Single Life' Season 2

Two of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial cast members are joining 90 Day: The Single Life season 2. On Tuesday, TLC announced that Big Ed and Natalie are joining the upcoming season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, which focuses on cast members jumping back into the dating scene to find love again.

"I've missed Ed a lot this last month," Liz acknowledged at the tell-all. "As far as the future, we were talking about it earlier, I still love him. I still want to be with him, but he's pushed me away so many times that I told him if we were giving it a fair chance, it has to be a fair chance, and I would want to go to therapy together and cut out our drinking."

And it looks like the two have made up. Last month, TMZ reported that Liz and Ed are engaged and weren't shy about telling other club-goers at a Santa Barbara, California, nightclub.

TLC

Meanwhile, Natalie had a nasty breakup from her husband, Mike, after cameras followed her moving to rural Washington from Ukraine. During the tell-all that aired in August -- and after a season filled with explosive fights between Mike and Natalie -- fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Jovi outed Natalie and said she showed up to visit him and his wife, Yara, in New Orleans with another man. Mike was shocked and said he was filing for divorce from Natalie. He also said he was cutting off her access to his bank card.

"If you think you can find better woman than me and be happy, I will only pray for you, honestly," she replied.

But Natalie was much more emotional about the situation backstage, and worried about whether or not she could stay in America.

"I know myself, I'm a good person, but I'm tired to fight," she told cameras, wiping away tears. "So, I don't care, I don't give a sh**. He has to file for divorce, and I will say 'OK,' and we just part. There is no way for me to stay if he files for divorce. F**king crazy, I don't know what to say anymore."

TLC

Joining Ed and Natalie on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life are Stephanie, Syngin -- who recently split from his wife, Tania -- and Colt's mom, Debbie. Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life begins streaming Friday, Nov. 12 on Discovery+ with a special, two-hour premiere.