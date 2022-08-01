'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela and Biniyam Finally Marry in Emotional Ceremony

Ariela and Biniyam made it down the aisle! On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the couple got married in an emotional ceremony attended by Ariela's family and watched virtually by Biniyam's family in Ethiopia.

The couple has experienced plenty of ups and down since meeting one another in Ethiopia, welcoming their adorable son, Avi, and eventually moving to New Jersey to be closer to Ariela's family and so Biniyam could pursue his dream to be an MMA fighter. Although Biniyam and Ariela both expressed doubts if their love was enough to overcome serious issues like learning to communicate with one another and having different religious beliefs, they did end up tying the knot on Sunday's episode.

Before the ceremony, Biniyam had a heartwarming moment with Ariela's dad, Fred, while giving him a haircut. He asked Fred for Ariela's hand in marriage, which he gave. Biniyam did, however, have reservations about having a Jewish wedding ceremony in a Jewish temple given his Ethiopian Orthodox Christian faith, though he noted that since Ariela let Avi get baptized, he had to sacrifice for her as well. Meanwhile, Ariela said she initially didn't want to invite Biniyam's sisters, Wish and Mimi, to even watch the ceremony virtually because they don't get along, but had a change of heart because it would make Biniyam happy to have his family represented. Biniyam spoke to his family on Zoom and admitted he felt "lonely," but they assured him they were there with him and that they loved him.

"Of course I miss my family so bad, but I'm so happy to be here because now I have my own family with Avi and Ari," Biniyam told cameras. "That's my dream, that's like, my everything."

Ariela looked gorgeous in her wedding dress and told cameras that she's decided to focus on all the positive aspects of her and Biniyam's relationship instead of dwelling on the negative like she's been doing for the past 90 days.

"While I recognize that the road ahead for Bini and I is not going to be easy and that nothing magical's happened where overnight everything is perfect, in Bini and I's situation, where we come from totally different backgrounds and we couldn't be more different, deciding to get married to one another is definitely taking a leap of faith," she said.

Ariela and Biniyam beamed during the ceremony and Biniyam said Ariela was his "angel" that God gave him. The two shared touching vows, reflecting on meeting one another in Ethiopia when Ariela approached him on the street. Ariela said she never thought that moment would lead to them getting married and they both told each other how much they loved one another.

Ari and Bini's ketubah (a Jewish wedding contract) is decorated with something unusual: an Ethiopian flag #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/Kl2zoHmoS8 — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 1, 2022

"We don't know what the future holds but I definitely think this family's going to have a lot more adventures in the future," Ariela said.