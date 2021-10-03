'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Explains Her Bizarre Behavior at the Tell-All

Host Shaun Robinson asked her what was going on with her at the tell-all, and Angela blamed her behavior on medication she was taking at the time. Angela filmed the tell-all right after getting breast surgery.

"I was tired, I flew straight ... and I was advised not to fly, you know, 'cause it's dangerous, but you know me, I'm always doing something on the edge," she said. "I did it, and then we stayed out a little bit too late and I couldn't sleep, and then I started hurting and took a pain pill, and I had, like, 30 minutes of sleep."

Looking back, Angela said she had regrets about cursing out her husband Michael's aunt Lydia and noted that she did apologize to her on stage, but hasn't spoken to her since. As for flashing everyone twice, Angela said she had "no idea" why she did that and insisted she didn't plan it.

Michael also made a virtual appearance on 90 Day Bares All and talked about the shocking moment.

"Oh gosh, that was totally atrocious," he said. "I mean, I was surprised and shocked. Why would you open your breasts to the camera? Like, that's crazy! So please, don't do that again. I said, don't do that to me."

Despite Angela threatening to end it with Michael at the tell-all, the two are still together after making up. As for Angela flirting with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Elizabeth's dad, Chuck, at the tell-all and asking him out to dinner, Michael brushed it off and said he was used to Angela jokingly flirting with others. Angela said Michael did get mad at her after filming for the flirting.

"He's jealous," Angela noted.

Later, Michael took a lie detector test and answered questions about their relationship, given that Angela is always accusing him of lying. One question was if Michael was dating Angela just for a green card, and Angela was relieved that the test determined he was telling the truth when he said that he wasn't.

