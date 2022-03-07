'9-1-1: Lone Star' Sneak Peek: Owen Learns He's Inherited Gwyn's Bird (Exclusive)

Is Owen Strand now parenting a... macaw?

On Monday's 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled "The Bird," Owen (Rob Lowe) learns he's inherited an unlikely possession following the sudden death of his ex-wife, Gwyn -- a bird! As he discovers during a call with Gwyn's lawyer, she left him a talkative macaw -- which was unexpectedly delivered to the fire station -- in her will.

In ET's exclusive clip from the episode, Owen tries desperately to worm his way out of looking after her macaw but his efforts are met with resistance. After all, it was one of Gwyn's last wishes.

"As Gwyn's lawyer, I am simply executing her care plan for Ginsburg as stipulated by her will and letter of final wishes," her attorney, Gloria, says over video conference.

"There is no way Gwyn would make me keep this animal. There has to be a mistake," Owen pleads. But when the lawyer reads off Gwyn's will, it's clear she meant for him to take care of him. While Owen is still in disbelief, he argues that the wills were done years ago while they were still married. Turns out, it was updated far more recently than he presumed -- one month after the birth of her baby boy, Jonah.

As Owen starts to come to the realization he's not getting out of this one, he makes one last play to try and pawn the bird off to someone else, knowing full well his efforts would be futile.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

