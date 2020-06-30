30% Off This Frye Handbags at the Amazon Summer Sale

One of the great deals is 30% off Frye’s Reed Tote, which is down to $264.99 -- that’s over $100 off the original price! The 100% leather bag is tan and measures 12.5 inches high and 18 inches wide. Frye also has the bag available in 3 other colors starting at $270.06 as part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, their Amazon fashion summer sale includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Lacoste, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.