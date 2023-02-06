2023 GRAMMYS: What You Didn't See on TV

Music's biggest night was filled with surprises, iconic introductions and some of the year's biggest performances. While viewers had a look at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards ceremony, there were some unexpected moments that took place off-camera in the star-studded audience.

From Lizzo capturing when Harry Styles' name was announced for Album of the Year, to Adele and Rich Paul's date night, to Beyoncé making her grand entrance into the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after a bit of traffic, ET is revealing all the moments that weren't shown on television.

Ben Affleck became a viral meme after his serious appearance at the GRAMMYs, but there were some sweeter moments. The 50-year-old actor joined his wife, Jennifer Lopez -- who was a presenter -- for a date night, and inside the event, the newlyweds were seen showing some PDA, with Lopez lovingly grabbing her husband's leg.

Affleck also took the time to say hello to Adrien Brody. The two posed for a picture and Affleck complimented his fellow actor, and shared a few laughs.

Back at the table, Affleck wrapped his arm around Lopez as they watched Shania Twain. During the Motown tribute, the actor encouraged Lopez while she danced during Smokey Robinson's performance. Although she was in the groove, Lopez didn't forget her man. ET's eyewitness says she turned around and kissed her husband on the cheek.

Lopez also couldn't get enough of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration. The Bronx native waved her hands from side to side, and was especially into Queen Latifah's performance.

A little traffic couldn't stop Queen Bey! After missing a few minutes of the show -- including the moment she was awarded Best R&B Song for "Cuff It" -- Beyoncé made her arrival into the Crypto.com Arena. An eyewitness tells ET that the "Break My Soul" singer arrived and greeted her husband, JAY-Z, "with a big smile on her face."

Beyoncé arrived just in time to accept her historic 32nd GRAMMY award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance. Bey had the support of her husband, who let out a "woo" as she took the stage to accept the honor.

After her moment, the singer returned to her seat, where she was greeted by her husband with a hug.

According to an eyewitness, Bey and JAY were the first people to stand up as Mary J. Blige took the stage to perform "Good Morning Gorgeous."

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift made her return to the GRAMMYs. After taking home the award for Best Music Video ahead of the televised portion of the ceremony, the singer hung around in the crowd. Swift acted as one of the biggest cheerleaders as she clapped for newly minted EGOT Viola Davis and Beyoncé. There was also no bad blood as Swift applauded and danced during Styles' win and his performance of "As It Was."

Swift, who rocked a blue dress and had enough hugs to go around, was spotted embracing Jack Antonoff and Beyoncé.

NOBODY TALK TO ME !!!!! pic.twitter.com/KUibFJjQrD — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023

Elsewhere, Beyoncé shared another very special moment. While making her way across the room -- with the help of a woman holding her dress -- the history-making musician shared some love with Lizzo.

The fellow GRAMMY winner took the time to congratulate Beyoncé, before posing for one of the evening's most iconic pictures.

Meanwhile, Adele spent some time with her one and only, Rich Paul. Sitting at the table with Lizzo and her boyfriend, Myke Wright, the singer made the best of her evening out with her man.

According to an eyewitness, Adele and Paul shared some loving glances. Paul had her back as she took the stage to accept the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me." After almost losing her footing and catching herself, the singer called out to "Richie" as she took the stage.

According to an eyewitness, when she made it back to her seat, Adele told her man "I f**king love you," before grabbing his hand and posing with her award.

Backstage, Adele had a special moment with Busta Rhymes, who called her a "queen" while they chatted about finally having the opportunity to have a proper introduction. After Adele tried to introduce Paul to Rhymes, the two shared that they already knew each other, with Rhymes calling the sports agent "my brother."

Lizzo sure knew how to make her friends feel special. After delivering one of the most-inspiring speeches of the night while accepting the award for Record of the Year for "About Damn Time," the singer planted a kiss on her supportive boyfriend.

In addition to her man celebrating her, an eyewitness says Styles was right there to give his friend a hug and congratulate her.

Lizzo also shared a picture of her and Styles posing for a selfie right before his big win. "Moments before Album of the Year…," she wrote.

Returning the favor, Lizzo had her camera turned on Styles as he took home the night's biggest award, Album of the Year, for Harry's House. Lizzo also had her camera on the singer as he reacted to his major win.

Following his win, the "Juice" singer teased the footage. And while responding to a Twitter user who captured the singer with the camera, Lizzo wrote, "SHOULD I POST?!"

Following his win, the "Juice" singer teased the footage. And while responding to a Twitter user who captured the singer with the camera, Lizzo wrote, "SHOULD I POST?!"