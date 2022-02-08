2022 Oscar Nominations: See the Full List

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amid another extended and pandemic-altered awards season, the Academy unveiled the 2022 Oscar nominations on Tuesday, announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan via an early morning livestream.
The Power of the Dog led the pack this year, with 12 total nominations including Best Picture, Best Director for Jane Campion and acting nods for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Other top-nominated films included Dune with 10, Belfast and West Side Story with 7 apiece and King Richard with six. And, as always, there were a number of notable surprises and snubs.
The winners will be announced during the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, tick, tick … Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kostur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Directing
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Documentary (Feature)
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Documentary (Short Subject)
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick...tick...BOOM!
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Music (Original Score)
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Music (Original Song)
"Be Alive" from King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto
"Down to Joy" from Belfast
"No Time to Die" from No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days
Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Short Film (Animated)
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Short Film (Live Action)
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
The 2022 Oscars air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage and check out highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.
