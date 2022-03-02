2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Will Be a Two-Night Event in Los Angeles

Get ready to grab your golden popcorn, because the MTV Movie & TV Awards are making their return in a major way. MTV announced that the ceremony will air as a two-night event on June 5 and 6.

Making the return even better is the fact that the event will be live and in person when it takes place at L.A.'s historic Barker Hangar, the site of the ceremony in 2018 and 2019.

Kicking things off on Sunday, June 5, will be the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The star-studded event will celebrate the year’s biggest and best moments from movies and television. In the past, stars like the late Chadwick Boseman and Scarlett Johansson have been honored with some of the biggest awards of the night.

Then, on Monday, June 6, the party continues with the second annual Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. The ceremony will celebrate all things reality television, including all the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows. Past winners have included Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Jersey Shore.

The two-night event will air on MTV internationally in over 180 countries. The nominees, presenters and performers will be announced in the coming weeks.