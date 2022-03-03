2022 Latin American Music Awards: Bad Bunny Leads the Nominations

Bad Bunny is garnering some major recognition. On Thursday, Telemundo announced the nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards, and the 27-year-old star leads the pack with 10 nods.
Jhay Cortez has the second most with eight nominations, and J Balvin, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro are tied for third with seven nods each.
The 2022 Latin AMAs nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay, and social activity covering the periods of Feb. 6, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022.
The Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist nominees were selected by a committee of industry professionals who considered the quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement of the music video, and fan engagement and associated metrics on artist’s social media platforms, for the respective nominations.
Fans can vote up to 25 times per category each day via LatinAMAs.com/vote and on Twitter @LatinAMAS using the artist name, the category hashtag, and #LatinAMAs.
Keep scrolling for a full list of this year's nominees.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Eslabon Armado
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Karol G
Myke Towers
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
New Artist of the Year
Gera MX
Ivan Cornejo
Jay Wheeler
Kali Uchis
Los Legendarios
María Becerra
Mariah Angeliq
Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Album of the Year
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
Karol G – KG0516
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Artist - Female
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Selena Gomez
Favorite Artist - Male
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Duo or Group
Aventura
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Artist - Pop
Camilo
Enrique Iglesias
Kali Uchis
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Selena Gomez
Favorite Album - Pop
Camilo – Mis Manos
CNCO – Déjà Vu
Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)
Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo
Selena Gomez – Revelación EP
Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche
Favorite Song - Pop
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Maluma – “Sobrio”
Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”
Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”
Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican
Carin Leon
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Junior H
Lenin Ramírez
Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Los Ángeles Azules
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Album - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte
Christian Nodal – Ahora
Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas
Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía
Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón
Favorite Song - Regional Mexican
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”
Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”
Favorite Artist - Urban
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Jhay Cortez
Karol G
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Album - Urban
Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo
Karol G – KG0516
Maluma – Papi Juancho
Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa
Favorite Song - Urban
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”
Farruko – “Pepas”
J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Favorite Artist - Tropical
Aventura
Carlos Vives
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Favorite Album - Tropical
El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena
Luis Vazquez - Comienzos
Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical
Favorite Song - Tropical
Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
Camilo – “Kesi”
Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”
Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”
Favorite Crossover Artist
Khalid
Shawn Mendes
Skrillex
The Weeknd
Collaboration of the Year
Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”
Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”
Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Viral Song of the Year
Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”
Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”
Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”
Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”
Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”
Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”
Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”
Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”
Tour of the Year
Aventura
Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin
Grupo Firme
Los Bukis
Maluma
Marc Anthony
Favorite Video
Anitta – “Girl From Rio”
Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”
Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”
Daddy Yankee – “Problema”
Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”
J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”
Ozuna – “La Funka”
Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”
Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”
Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”
Favorite Social Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Camilo
Chiquis
Karol G
Pabllo Vittar
Ricky Martin
Sebastián Yatra
Tini
The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 21 beginning at 7 p.m. ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.
